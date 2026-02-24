Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is going to be on your bucket list after its release. It is a Telugu film in the comedy genre, starring Tharun Bhascker. The story follows a girl who gets married and then faces a struggle to pursue her dreams because of her chauvinist husband. She doesn't stop and continues her battle to follow her career. This movie is a remake of a Malayalam movie based on the same subject. It was released in theatres on January 30, 2026.

When and Where to Watch

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi will be dropping on March 4, 2026, on Aha Video In. Viewers can watch it upon subscription to the OTT Platform.

Trailer and Plot

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is a story of a girl who marries a boy unwillingly and then faces the issue of pursuing her career and domestic violence by her husband who is a lecturer. He showed support before marriage but eventually after marriage, he changed. She continues to struggle for the pursuit of her dreams. She couldn't even complete her education and got into marriage. What seems interesting is her way of choosing a better life for herself and standing against her own husband.

Cast and Crew

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi includes Tharun Bhascker in the character of Omkar Naidu, and Eesha Rebba playing Prashanthi in the lead roles whereas the other characters have been played by Brahmaji, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Asurabhi Prabhavathi and Goparau Vijay.

The director of the movie is A. R. Sanjeev. Music is by Jay Krish and production is under the banner of S Originals and Movie Verse Studios.

Reception

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi has received a good response from audiences and critics with an IMDb rating of 7.1 and Times of India rating of 3.5.