iQOO Z11x Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chip, Could Launch Soon

iQOO Z11x was recently spotted on China's 3C database with the V2547A model number.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2026 17:51 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11x is expected to be the latest addition to the company Z series

Highlights
  • iQOO Z11x might feature a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU
  • iQOO Z11x could run on Android 16
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
iQOO Z11x was recently on a certification website in China, along with the iQOO Z11, hinting that the Z series smartphone could be launched by the tech firm soon. However, the listing had not revealed any details about the handset. While the Vivo sub-brand has yet to confirm the existence of the iQOO Z11x, the phone has reportedly been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing its chipset, OS, and RAM. It also hints at the performance that the purported iQOO Z11x might offer. The phone is expected to be the latest addition to the lineup after the iQOO Z11 Turbo was launched in China earlier this year.

iQOO Z11x Specifications, Performance (Expected)

A smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the moniker Vivo I2507. Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that the listing belongs to the rumoured iQOO Z11x. The leaked listing suggests the handset has an octa core ARMv8 chipset, which is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The Vivo sub-brand could also equip the phone with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

The SoC on the rumoured iQOO Z11x might feature four efficiency cores, clocked at 2GHz, and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. The handset was listed with Android 16 and 7.31GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 8GB of RAM. The iQOO Z11x managed to score 1,057 points in single-core performance and 2,704 points in multi-core performance. Moreover, it reportedly scored 3,050 points in the OpenCL test.

This comes weeks after the iQOO Z11x was spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) database with the V2547A model number, hinting that it could be launched soon in the country. The phone is expected to be equipped with a 6.76-inch Full-HD+ LCD touchscreen. Contrary to the latest leak, the iQOO Z11x was previously said to feature an octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm.

The iQOO Z11x is expected to launch as the second phone in the Z11 series, which currently contains the iQOO Z11 Turbo. To recap, the Turbo model was launched in China on January 15 at a starting price of CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 35,999) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,750 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with a 7,600mAh battery.

Further reading: iQOO Z11x, iQOO Z11x Specifications, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Nike Pegasus 42 Running Shoes Launched in India With New Air Zoom Unit, Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Tags Along

