Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be launched in India and other global markets later this week during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The South Korean tech conglomerate could launch multiple new devices at the event, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26, Galaxy Buds 4, and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Recently, a tech YouTuber managed to purchase the Galaxy S26 Ultra days ahead of its official launch. Now, the three smartphones have been spotted on a certification website in Europe, revealing their battery capacity and ingress protection (IP) ratings.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

The three upcoming Galaxy S series phones from Samsung have been spotted (via YTechB) on the European Union's European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) database, seemingly confirming various details about the handsets. However, Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify the listings on the EPREL website.

Expected to be launched soon, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was listed on the database with the SM-S948B/DS model number. The flagship handset is shown to feature a 4,855mAh rated battery, which is expected to be marketed as a 5,000mAh cell.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S26+ is listed with a 4,755mAh rated cell, which Samsung might market as a 4,800mAh battery. Both are expected to provide up to 55 hours of battery life, while retaining about 80 percent of their original capacity after 1,200 charge cycles.

Lastly, the standard Samsung Galaxy S26 model was spotted with a 4,175mAh rated cell, which could be marketed as a 4,200mAh battery. The smartphone might offer up to 51 hours of battery life. It could retain the same capacity after 1,200 charging cycles as the Ultra and Plus models. All three handsets could ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phones also got a C rating on the repairability A to E scale.

We already expected the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 to launch during Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, which is scheduled to take place on February 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, California. Additionally, dedicated microsites for the phones, which were recently made live on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Samsung India online store, have confirmed that the handsets will be available for purchase via the three online retail channels.