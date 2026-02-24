Xiaomi has confirmed the global colour options for the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra ahead of their February 28 launch. The key specifications of both smartphones are already known from their China debut, including chipset, cameras, and display details. The global versions may arrive with slight changes. The probable price, as well as RAM and storage configurations, have been leaked earlier. Notably, Xiaomi first introduced the standard Xiaomi 17 in China in September 2025, followed by the launch of the Ultra variant in December.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Arrive in Starlit Green Globally

The standard Xiaomi 17 will launch globally in black, blue and pink colour options, the company teased in an X post. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra global variant is confirmed to launch in the Starlit Green variant.

Xiaomi 17 Indian variants are teased to come in black and green colourways

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

In India, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra has only been teased in a black shade. The handset is set to come with a 200-megapixel Leica-backed rear camera, similar to its Chinese counterpart. The Xiaomi 17, on the other hand, is confirmed to arrive in the country in black and green finishes.

The Xiaomi 17 is expected to be priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB option could cost EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000). The Xiaomi 17 Ultra may start at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,61,000) for the 16GB + 512GB model and go up to EUR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,83,000) for the 16GB + 1TB version. In India, the standard Xiaomi 17 is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 80,000, whereas the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could launch at approximately Rs. 1,25,000.

Xiaomi has already revealed that the Xiaomi 17 series models will be introduced in India and in select global markets on February 28 at 6:30pm IST. The key features of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 are already known from their China launch, but both are expected to have smaller batteries in global markets.

In China, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Both smartphones come equipped with Leica-branded triple rear camera setups and a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display and packs a 6,800mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 sports a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and houses a 7,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.