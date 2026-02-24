Scarpetta is a web series soon to be available on OTT. Starring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, it is based on the famous novel by Patricia Cornwell. It follows a forensic expert who follows her hunches and uncovers the smallest details of the case. Her wit helps her find the murderer. She draws on the expertise and experience of a senior expert who is now retired. Between her investigations, she faces many challenges that seem difficult, but through her unwavering attitude, she overcomes them.

When and Where to Watch

Scarpetta is dropping online on Prime Video from March 11, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Scarpetta is a witty and beautiful forensic pathologist who is the main lead in the crime-based series. She is inspired by an ex-Virginia Chief Medical Examiner named Marcella Farinielli Fierro MD, who is now retired. She deploys advanced technology in her investigations to solve crime scenes. She travels to different places in her search for the cases, although she is of Italian descent.

Cast and Crew

Scarpetta has Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis in the lead roles. However, the other actors playing important roles are Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Rosh McEwen, and Jake Cannavale. It has been developed by Liz Sarnoff, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicole Kidman, and others as executive producers.

Reception

It is a very anticipated series because of its crime and thriller genre. However, it is more interesting to see that a forensic expert is going to connect the dots and help in finding the murderer. It has no IMDb rating yet as it is still to be released.

