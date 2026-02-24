Technology News
The Nike Pegasus 42 is a road-focused footwear, while the ACG Pegasus Trail incorporates trail-specific innovations.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2026 20:30 IST
Photo Credit: Nike

The new Nike ACG Pegasus Trail (left) and Nike Pegasus 42 (right)

Highlights
  • The Nike Pegasus 42 introdudes a curved full-length Air Zoom unit
  • ACG Pegasus Trail uses ReactX foam cushioning
  • Both models are priced at Rs. 12,995 in India
Nike announced the expansion of its running shoe portfolio with the launch of the Nike Pegasus 42 and the new Nike ACG Pegasus Trail in India on Tuesday. As per the company, the latest Pegasus lineup continues its focus on athlete-led design, responsive cushioning, and versatility across surfaces, building on the brand's five decades of performance innovation. The Pegasus franchise, notably, remains one of Nike's longest-running and best-selling running lines.

Nike Pegasus 42, ACG Pegasus Trail Price in India, Availability

In India, the Nike Pegasus 42 is priced at Rs. 12,995. It will be available for purchase beginning April 9. Meanwhile, the Nike ACG Pegasus Trail will be available from mid-April, also priced at Rs. 12,995.

Both Pegasus models will be available for purchase via Nike's official channels and select retail partners across the country.

Nike Pegasus 42, ACG Pegasus Trail Features and Technology

According to Nike, the 42nd edition of the Pegasus is a full-length, curved Air Zoom unit. The brand claims it has been engineered to deliver at least 15 percent more energy return compared to the Pegasus 41, without adding extra weight. The curved Air Zoom unit is integrated into the midsole of the Nike Pegasus 42. This is said to provide a smoother heel-to-toe transition, while maintaining responsive cushioning throughout the stride cycle.

The Pegasus 42 also introduces a modified last, which is advertised to improve forefoot cushioning and overall fit. It aims to provide a more secure and intuitive ride, especially during faster-paced runs. Despite the performance upgrades, Nike says the shoe retains the lightweight characteristics runners expect from the Pegasus line.

Unlike the Pegasus 42, which is more of a road-focused footwear, the Nike ACG Pegasus Trail is claimed to incorporate trail-specific innovations, too. It is positioned as the most versatile shoe in its ACG trail running lineup. The shoe features a bed of ReactX foam, which is claimed to be engineered for responsive energy return and comfort across mixed terrain. Nike says the midsole is designed to handle transitions from pavement to gravel paths and trails while maintaining stability.

The new Nike All Terrain Compound 2.0 outsole is advertised to enhance traction, especially in wet conditions. The shoe also incorporates an updated trail-specific last, aimed at delivering long-run comfort and a secure fit over extended distances. Nike says this design allows runners to move between urban roads and off-road environments.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026: From Galaxy S26 Series to Galaxy Buds 4 Lineup, What to Expect
