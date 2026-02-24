Technology News
Subedaar OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Anil Kapoor Starrer Online?

Subedaar is a Hindi action drama about a retired soldier protecting his family from internal threats.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 February 2026 15:02 IST
Subedaar OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Anil Kapoor Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Subedaar will premiere on 5 March, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights
  • Subedaar stars Anil Kapoor as a retired army officer facing crime
  • The film will stream globally on Amazon Prime Video from March 5, 2026
  • Directed by Suresh Triveni with a strong emotional and action-driven
Subedaar is a Hindi action drama supported by just the correct mixture of patriotism, family feelings, and action with high-octane. Like the old-fashioned character-driven dramas it conjured, the movie is a journey taken by a man of military discipline compelled to wage wars that begin long before he gets on the field. The drama has high-stakes tension coupled with an emotional heart; it's all very duty, honour, and personal sacrifice, but plotted in a way to check both mass and OTT audiences.

When and Where to Watch Subedaar

Subedaar will premiere on 5 March, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video with a valid subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Subedaar

The trailer reveals how retired officer Arjun Maurya has been struggling to adjust back into civilian life, as he's also involved in fighting crime. However, his urge to protect his family propels him right back into emotion-driven action mode, with sequences peppered throughout.

Cast and Crew of Subedaar

Subedaar stars Anil Kapoor as Arjun Maurya, Radhika Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik — directed by Suresh Triveni and written by Prajwal Chandrashekar along with Triveni.

Reception of Subedaar

Even ahead of release, Subedar was the talk — its trailer, cast, and Anil Kapoor's power-packed character; viewers predict emotional depth, a patriotic theme, and gut-wrenching drama. IMDb unavailable.

 

Further reading: Subedaar, emotional drama, IMDb, prime video
