Subedaar OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Anil Kapoor Starrer Online?

Subedaar is a Hindi action drama supported by just the correct mixture of patriotism, family feelings, and action with high-octane. Like the old-fashioned character-driven dramas it conjured, the movie is a journey taken by a man of military discipline compelled to wage wars that begin long before he gets on the field. The drama has high-stakes tension coupled with an emotional heart; it's all very duty, honour, and personal sacrifice, but plotted in a way to check both mass and OTT audiences.

When and Where to Watch Subedaar

Subedaar will premiere on 5 March, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video with a valid subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Subedaar

The trailer reveals how retired officer Arjun Maurya has been struggling to adjust back into civilian life, as he's also involved in fighting crime. However, his urge to protect his family propels him right back into emotion-driven action mode, with sequences peppered throughout.

Cast and Crew of Subedaar

Subedaar stars Anil Kapoor as Arjun Maurya, Radhika Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik — directed by Suresh Triveni and written by Prajwal Chandrashekar along with Triveni.

Reception of Subedaar

Even ahead of release, Subedar was the talk — its trailer, cast, and Anil Kapoor's power-packed character; viewers predict emotional depth, a patriotic theme, and gut-wrenching drama. IMDb unavailable.