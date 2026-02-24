Realme P4 Lite was launched in India on February 20 by the Chinese tech firm as the latest addition to its handset lineup. Now, the smartphone is available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store. It is on sale in India in three colourways and two storage configurations. Realme has equipped its new phone with a 6,300mAh battery. It supports 15W wired charging, too. It carries a single rear camera on the back, housed inside a square-shaped camera module.

Realme P4 Lite Price in India, Availability, Bank Offers

Realme P4 Lite price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant, featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 11,999. As part of the introductory offers, the Chinese tech firm is providing a Rs. 1,000 bank discount or a Rs. 1,000 coupon.

The handset is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. The Realme P4 Lite is on sale in Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue colourways.

Realme P4 Lite Specifications, Features

Coming to its specifications, the Realme P4 Lite is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 15-based Realme UI. The phone boasts a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, offering up to 90Hz of refresh rate, up to 563 nits of peak brightness, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 16.7 million colours, and 83.5 percent NTSC colour gamut.

An octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset, which is built on a 12nm process, powers the Realme P4 Lite. The tech firm claims that the SoC delivers a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz. It also features a Mali G57 MP1 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Moreover, it is claimed to ship with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

In the camera department, the Realme P4 Lite is equipped with a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) rear camera with a 76.5-degree field of view and 27mm focal length. Realme's new phone also features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Realme P4 Lite packs a 6,300mAh battery and supports 15W wired charging. For connectivity, it features support for 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. The handset sports a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a gyroscope, and an accelerometer. Additionally, it features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It measures 167.20x76.60x7.94mm, while weighing about 201g.

