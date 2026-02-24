Technology News
AI+ NovaPods Go, NovaPods Pro and NovaPods Clips Launched in India Alongside NovaWatch Active, NovaWatch Kids 4G, and Ai+ Wearbuds

All NovaPods models feature 10mm drivers and IPX4-rated protection.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2026 15:51 IST
Photo Credit: Ai+

All products will be exclusively available on Flipkart

Highlights
  • NovaPods Pro supports ANC with six microphones
  • Select NovaPods models support Bluetooth 6.0
  • AMOLED displays offered on the NovaWatch Active and Wearbuds
AI+ on Tuesday launched the NovaPods Go, NovaPods Pro, NovaPods Clips, NovaWatch Active, NovaWatch Kids 4G, and Ai+ Wearbuds in India. The new AIoT lineup includes wireless earbuds and smartwatches in the affordable to midrange segments. All NovaPods models feature 10mm drivers and IPX4-rated protection, while select variants support Bluetooth 6.0 and low-latency modes. The smartwatch range includes AMOLED display options, Bluetooth calling, health tracking features, and dedicated connectivity features for kids. The headsets and other smart wearables will go on sale later this month.

NovaPods and NovaWatch Price in India

The NovaPods Go is priced at Rs. 699, while the NovaPods Pro costs Rs. 1,999, and the NovaPods Clips is listed at Rs. 3,999.

In the smartwatch lineup, the NovaWatch Active is priced at Rs. 2,499, and the NovaWatch Kids 4G costs Rs. 2,999. The Ai+ Wearbuds, which combine a smartwatch with detachable earbuds, is priced at Rs. 7,999.

All devices will go on sale via Flipkart starting February 27 at 12pm IST.

NovaPods Go, NovaPods Pro, NovaPods Clips Specifications

The NovaPods Go, NovaPods Pro, and NovaPods Clips all feature 10mm drivers and carry an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

Both the NovaPods Go and NovaPods Clips come with dual microphones, while the NovaPods Pro features a six-microphone setup with active noise cancellation. The NovaPods Pro and NovaPods Clips support Bluetooth 6.0, while the NovaPods Go supports Bluetooth 5.4.

The NovaPods Go supports 60ms low latency, while the NovaPods Pro supports 45ms low latency, and the NovaPods Clips support 50ms low latency. Both the NovaPods Go and NovaPods Clips offer touch controls, while the NovaPods Pro and NovaPods Clips include Hall switch technology.

In terms of battery life, the NovaPods Go is claimed to offer up to six and a half hours on the buds and up to 24 hours total playback. The NovaPods Pro is claimed to deliver up to five hours on the buds and up to 30 hours total battery life. The NovaPods Clips are claimed to provide up to six hours on the buds and up to 16 hours total playback.

NovaWatch Active, NovaWatch Kids 4G, Ai+ Wearbuds Specifications

The NovaWatch Active features a 1.73-inch AMOLED display with 466x466 resolution. It supports Bluetooth calling with a dial pad and includes a functional crown. The smartwatch carries an IP68 rating and houses a 300mAh battery.

On the other hand, the NovaWatch Kids 4G comes with a 1.69-inch HD TFT display with 240x280 resolution. It supports GPS, 4G calling, video calls, geo-fencing, and SOS alerts. The smartwatch carries an IP67 rating and packs an 800mAh battery.

The Ai+ Wearbuds, which were initially unveiled last year, combine a smartwatch with built-in detachable earbuds. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466x466 resolution and supports Bluetooth 5.3 dual mode. It offers 2GB storage, ENC calling, and packs a 310mAh battery, while each earbud carries a 25mAh battery and an IPX4 rating.

Both the NovaWatch Active and Ai+ Wearbuds feature AMOLED displays with 466x466 resolution and support heart rate and SpO2 tracking, while the NovaWatch Kids 4G supports GPS tracking and 4G connectivity with SOS features.

Comments

Ai Plus NovaPods Go, Ai Plus NovaPods Pro, Ai Plus NovaPods Clips, Ai Plus NovaWatch Active, Ai Plus NovaWatch Kids 4G, and Ai Plus Wearbuds, Ai Plus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
