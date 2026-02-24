Honor Magic V5, the company's flagship foldable phone, was launched in select global markets by the Chinese tech firm in February last year. Recently, the company confirmed that its next book-style foldable phone will be unveiled globally, a day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026), along with the Robot Phone and Honor's first humanoid robot. Days ahead of the launch of the Honor Magic V6, the tech firm has revealed the design of the foldable smartphone in a red colourway. Honor has confirmed that the handset will be launched in China soon.

Honor Magic V6 Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post X, the Chinese tech firm has revealed the design of the upcoming Honor Magic V6. Moreover, the landing page on the company website has also been updated to show the phone from different angles. The Honor Magic V6 appears in a red shade. It is teased to feature a triple rear camera setup, paired with a dual LED flash, housed inside a circular rear camera unit.

Joe Weller is about to jump... and the only thing between him and gravity is a HONOR Magic V6's hinge. 😱😱😱



Will both the hinge and Joe survive?



Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/QWbfUrN499 — HONOR (@Honorglobal) February 24, 2026

The Honor branding appears at the bottom of the back panel. The Honor Magic V6 is shown to feature a gold-coloured metal frame. The hinges on the foldable appear to be thin. On the front, the handset will sport a hole punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset seen in the teaser video also appears to have relatively thin display bezels. A power button and volume controls are placed on the right side of the Honor Magic V6.

Separately, on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the tech firm has confirmed that the Honor Magic V6 will be launched soon in China. Honor has also confirmed that the red shade will be marketed as the “Red Rabbit” (translated from Chinese) colourway. The circular deco will be surrounded by an “octagonal dome”. However, the specifications and features of the phone remain under wraps.

We already know that the Honor Magic V6 is scheduled to be launched globally during the ‘AI Device Ecosystem Era' showcase between 1pm to 2pm CET (12:30am to 1:30am IST) on March 1, a day before the MWC 2026 begins. The foldable will be accompanied by the Honor Robot Phone and the tech firm's first humanoid robot.