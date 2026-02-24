Samsung is scheduled to host the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on Wednesday (February 25) at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, California. Earlier this month, when the South Korean tech conglomerate announced the date for this year's Galaxy Unpacked event, the company said that it would introduce the “next Galaxy” devices. However, the names of the upcoming devices remain under wraps. Reports suggest that the company will see the unveiling of the new Galaxy S series smartphones, accompanied by its new true wireless stereo (TWS) headset lineup.

Since Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is around the corner, here is everything you can expect to be launched and announced during the event. The event is confirmed to be livestreamed via Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel.

What to Expect From the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event?

During the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra. The handset could be accompanied by the standard Galaxy S26 model and the Galaxy S26+. Moreover, this year's Galaxy Unpacked is rumoured to witness the unveiling of the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. However, the names of the products are yet to be revealed by the tech giant. In the past, the key specifications, design, and pricing of the phones have surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the purported flagship phone, is expected to be powered by a custom octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process. Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+ are rumoured to be equipped with Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoCs, built on a 2nm process.

While the Ultra model could pack a 5,000mAh battery, the plus and the standard models could pack 4,800mAh and 4,200mAh batteries, respectively. The three phones could run on the Android 16-based One UI 8.5.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might feature a quad rear camera setup. A tech YouTuber, who managed to purchase the phone days ahead of its launch, claims that the handset features a 200-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel camera, a 24-megapixel camera, and a 12-megapixel camera.

This contradicts previous leaks, which suggest that the phone might feature a 200-megapixel (f/1.4) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/1.9) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom capabilities and OIS, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will reportedly carry triple rear camera units, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with OIS, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The three phones could be equipped with 12-megapixel front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly sport a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection, and Samsung's new Privacy Screen feature, which was recently unveiled by the company.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 could feature a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the Galaxy S26+ is said to be equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with similar features. Both displays will reportedly boast Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

Recently, the dedicated microsites for the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event were made live in India on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Samsung online store, confirming that the handsets will be sold in the country via the three online retail channels.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 lineup, which is expected to include the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Galaxy Buds 4, will reportedly support head gesture controls, allowing wearers to nod to accept incoming calls, give action confirmation to Bixby, shake their heads to decline calls, and decline Bixby actions. Most details about the TWS remain under wraps.

Samsung might also redesign the earbuds. The TWS appears to feature a flat stem and broad earbuds. It could be offered in at least black and white colour options. The charging case of the TWS will reportedly feature a USB Type-C port and a pairing button on the back. The Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro are confirmed to go on sale in India via Amazon and the Samsung India online store.