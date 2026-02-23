Honey is a psychological thriller-horror featuring Naveen Chandra, and it's over, also about something dark and gross you had not considered before that will have you revisiting his solid role altogether. It exists only there, and the film does next to nothing with it except set a tone of futility and foreboding. Unlike noisy action horror films, Honey favours dread, internal battle, and warped beliefs, shaping into a thriller with some slow-burning suspense and dense narrative.

When and Where to Watch Honey

Honey will stream on OTT from February 27, 2026. You can stream the film on Sun NXT and Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. The film will be available in Telugu and Tamil and possibly other dubbed languages too.

Trailer and Plot of Honey

The trailer depicts the cash-strapped Anand getting involved in the occult to set finances right and ultimately spiralling into disorder. Proceeds a shattered family, forbidden ritual, illusion, superstition, abuse, and horror.

Cast and Crew of Honey

Honey features Naveen Chandra in the lead as Anand, along with Divya Pillai and Divi Vadthya in important roles. The film is directed and written by Karuna Kumar, who tells the story with a dark and psychological take as opposed to resorting to mere jump scares.

Reception of Honey

After its limited release in theatres on 6 Feb 2026, Honey is now heading for an OTT platform's beehive, as it actually buzzes with an IMDb rating of '7.9'.