Technology News
English Edition

Honey OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Naveen Chandra’s Horror Thriller Online?

Honey is a psychological horror film about a troubled family, occult rituals, and a girl trapped between reality and delusion.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 February 2026 15:02 IST
Honey OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Naveen Chandra’s Horror Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Honey will stream on OTT from February 27, 2026. You can stream the film on Sun NXT.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honey streams on Sun NXT and Amazon Prime Video from Feb 27, 2026
  • Stars Naveen Chandra in a dark psychological horror role
  • Focuses on superstition, rituals, and emotional trauma
Advertisement

Honey is a psychological thriller-horror featuring Naveen Chandra, and it's over, also about something dark and gross you had not considered before that will have you revisiting his solid role altogether. It exists only there, and the film does next to nothing with it except set a tone of futility and foreboding. Unlike noisy action horror films, Honey favours dread, internal battle, and warped beliefs, shaping into a thriller with some slow-burning suspense and dense narrative.

When and Where to Watch Honey

Honey will stream on OTT from February 27, 2026. You can stream the film on Sun NXT and Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. The film will be available in Telugu and Tamil and possibly other dubbed languages too.

Trailer and Plot of Honey

The trailer depicts the cash-strapped Anand getting involved in the occult to set finances right and ultimately spiralling into disorder. Proceeds a shattered family, forbidden ritual, illusion, superstition, abuse, and horror.

Cast and Crew of Honey

Honey features Naveen Chandra in the lead as Anand, along with Divya Pillai and Divi Vadthya in important roles. The film is directed and written by Karuna Kumar, who tells the story with a dark and psychological take as opposed to resorting to mere jump scares.

Reception of Honey

After its limited release in theatres on 6 Feb 2026, Honey is now heading for an OTT platform's beehive, as it actually buzzes with an IMDb rating of '7.9'.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honey, Sun NXT, IMDb, horror film
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Key Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
Multiple Assassin's Creed Games in Development Alongside Two New Far Cry Titles, Ubisoft Confirms

Related Stories

Honey OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Naveen Chandra’s Horror Thriller Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 8 India Launch Date Announced, Will Debut Alongside These Phones
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Design, Triple Rear Cameras and Glyph Bar Teased
  3. YouTuber Shows Off Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Alongside the iPhone 17 Pro Max
  4. NASA Rolls Back Artemis II Rocket After Upper Stage Helium Issue
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Key Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. LG Gram 14 (2026) Launched With Up to Ryzen AI 7 450 Processor: See Price
  7. Here's When the Vivo V70 FE Could Launch: See Expected Specifications
  8. Apple Said to Plan Five Launches at March 'Special Experience' Event
  9. iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Rolls Back Artemis II Rocket After Upper Stage Helium Issue
  2. Resident Evil Requiem Leaks Ahead of Launch, Capcom Warns Action and Asks Fans to Not Share Spoilers
  3. Ravi Teja’s BMW to Soon Drop on OTT: Know Everything About This Telugu Romance Drama Film
  4. Honor Teases Humanoid Robot, Schedules Showcase a Day Ahead of MWC 2026
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Support 'Hey Plex' Hotword for Perplexity Voice Assistant
  6. Vivo V70 FE Launch Date, Full Specifications List Leaked Alongside Memory Configurations, Colourways
  7. Hot Spot 2 Much Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  8. OnePlus 15s Back on Launch Calendar With Changed Optics, Claims Tipster
  9. Xiaomi Pad 8 India Launch Date Announced; Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 9,200mAh Battery Confirmed
  10. Nothing Phone 4a Design Teased, Triple Rear Camera Setup and Glyph Bar Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »