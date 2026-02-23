Ravi Teja’s BMW to Soon Drop on OTT: Know Everything About This Telugu Romance Drama Film

BMW - Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a Ravi Teja starrer Telugu Romantic comedy drama whose anticipation for the digital release is very high. This film revolves around a troubled businessman whose business trip to Spain turns his life upside down. While being married, he engages in an affair with a winery owner, which soon creates chaos in his life. What begins as casual soon transforms into an intimate one. The film then explores the themes of conflicts and suspicions, with dramatic sequences followed by humor and comedy.

When and Where to Watch BMW

The digital streaming rights of the film have been acquired by Zee5. Previously, the platform announced its release on Feb 13th, 2026, however, an unexplained delay occurred. Now, the streaming is expected to begin soon with the availability of the film in 5 languages.

Official Trailer and Plot of BMW

This is a light-hearted romance comedy drama film that follows Ram (Played by Ravi Teja), who runs a wine business named Anarkali, accompanied by his wife, Balamani (Played by Dimple Hayathi). However, his life takes a turn when his proposal for partnership is rejected by the Spanish company. To explore the rejection, he travels to Spain and meets Manasa Shetty (Played by Anshika Ranganatha). As the duo connects, their friendship soon turns into romance. Manasa, unaware of Ram's marital status, then travels back to India for a wine festival. What unfolds next brings along chaos.

Cast and Crew of BMW

Written and directed by Thirumala Kishore, this film stars Ravi Teja in the lead role, along with Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi in the pivotal roles. The other supporting cast includes Edin Rose, Sonia Singh, Tarak Ponnappa, and more. The production has been handled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, while Bheems Ceciroleo is the music composer.

Reception of BMW

The film was recently released in theatres on January 13th, 2026, where it did a decent job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.5/10.