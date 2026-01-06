Samsung Display, the South Korean company's display manufacturing division, has been working on minimising creases on foldable screens for a while. The existence of the panel has been mentioned in previous leaks, and the firm appears to have successfully built a display with a minimal crease. Samsung has now showcased its crease-free display during the 2026 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026), which began on Tuesday. The new display is said to feature an in-display selfie camera, and a tipster claims it could make its debut on Apple's first foldable iPhone.

Samsung Showcases Foldable Display With ‘No Visible Crease'

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared the an image of a foldable display with no visible crease, which was showcased by Samsung Display on the first day of CES 2026. The display panel is said to feature an in-display camera technology to hide the selfie shooter, to offer no visual breaks, and a more immersive experience.

BREAKING！

Samsung showcased a foldable display with no visible crease at CES 2026.

The panel looks excellent in terms of overall quality and also adopts under-display camera technology. Most importantly, there is no crease at all.



This display technology is expected to be used… pic.twitter.com/BuL1gke9AZ — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 6, 2026

Additionally, the tipster claims that Apple will equip its rumoured iPhone Fold with this display, which features a minimal crease in the middle. Samsung could also use the display technology for the purported Galaxy Wide Fold, too, according to the leaker.

However, neither of the tech giants has made any announcement about plans for these foldables. Hence, this should be taken with a grain of salt. If true, this would be a significant development in terms of display technology, which currently utilises hole-punch cutouts to house the front-facing cameras.

The leaked images also show the foldable display panel featuring relatively thin bezels and curved corners. This is in line with the recently leaked CAD renders of the iPhone Fold. The images showed the phone with a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a horizontal pill-shaped module.

Expected to launch in September 2026, the iPhone Fold is expected to sport a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch foldable screen on the inside. It is said to be 9mm thick when folded and 4.5mm thick when unfolded. Along with a dual rear camera unit, it is also expected to carry dual selfie cameras, too, with one sensor placed on the inner display and the other placed on the cover display.