One Man: Multiple Dangers is an action crime thriller, starring Liam Neeson as the lead, directed by Robert Lorenz, also featuring some stellar performances by Colm Meaney, Ciaran Hinds and many others. The story of the movie shows Neeson, who is a Lone Hero, navigating life-threatening challenges, with a suspense storyline following grit and emotional depth. Fans are excited to see Liam back in his element with some high-octane sequences keeping them on the edge. Here is everything you need to know.

When and Where to Watch One Man: Multiple Dangers?

One Man: Multiple Dangers starring Liam Neeson is a part of the amazing action thriller collection of Liam Neeson in Lionsgate Play. This is a new addition to the series.

Official Trailer and Plot

The trailer of One Man: Multiple Dangers is a gripping mix of explosive action, emotional depth and Liam Neeson's intensity. There are glimpses of battle against betrayal, survival, and redemption. Each scene builds up tension and shows why he is the ultimate action icon.

The plot covers the story of a lone man who is caught in deadly conflicts, forced to fight against the tough and impossible odds and challenges to protect what he holds close to him. It is full of action, drama and danger all rolled together in this action film.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Robert Lorenz, and written by John Collee, it stars Liam Neeson as the main lead, along with Colm Meaney, Ciaran Hinds and many more.

Reception

One Man: Multiple Dangers is a new action crime thriller, a new addition to the action crime series in Lionsgate, and as of now, there is no IMDB rating available.