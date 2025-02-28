Operation Raavan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rakshit Atluri’s Thriller

Operation Raavan, a gripping crime thriller, is set to reach a wider audience through its digital release. The film, which originally hit cinemas on July 26, 2024, revolves around investigative journalism, crime, and corruption. Directed by Venkata Satya, it has garnered attention for its intense narrative and performances. While the theatrical run received mixed feedback, the OTT release is expected to reignite discussions around its storytelling and execution. Fans of the genre can soon stream the film online.

When and Where to Watch Operation Raavan

Operation Raavan, starring Rakshit Atluri, is set to make its digital debut on Aha. The film, which premiered in cinemas on July 26, 2024, is scheduled for streaming from February 28, 2025. The announcement was made by the streaming platform through its official social media handle, confirming that the Telugu-language thriller will be accessible to subscribers.

Official Trailer and Plot of Operation Raavan

The film follows Ram, played by Rakshit Atluri, an assistant to investigative journalist Amani at TV45. Amani is on a mission to expose a corrupt minister while investigating a string of mysterious murders targeting brides-to-be. As law enforcement struggles to solve the case, Amani and Ram uncover unsettling truths, leading them to a crucial witness, Jyothi. Directed by Venkata Satya, Operation Raavan attempts to blend psychological thriller elements with a commentary on media and law enforcement.

Cast and Crew of Operation Raavan

The film is directed by Venkata Satya, with a screenplay co-written by Lakshmi Lohith Pujari. Produced by Dhyan Atluri, the cinematography is handled by Nani Chamidisetty, while editing is by Satya Giduturi. The background score and soundtrack are composed by Saravana Vasudevan. The cast includes Rakshit Atluri in the lead role as Anand Sriram, alongside Sangeerthana Vipin as Aamani and Radhika Sarathkumar as Jyothi. Supporting performances are delivered by Charan Raj, Vinod Sagar, Raghu Kunche, S. S. Kanchi, Rocket Raghava, and Murthy Devagupthapu.

Reception of Operation Raavan

Following its theatrical release, Operation Raavan received mostly positive reviews. While some praised its attempt at weaving investigative journalism with psychological thriller elements, others pointed out inconsistencies in execution. It has an IMDb rating of 8.8 / 10.