Realme Buds Air 7 TWS earphones were launched in China on Tuesday alongside the Realme Neo 7 SE and Neo 7x handsets. They come with active noise cancellation (ANC) support of up to 52dB. The earphones offer Hi-Res Audio certification and support high-fidelity lossless LHDC 5.0 audio codec. They are said to offer a total usage time of up to 52 hours with the charging case. Notably, the company introduced the Realme Buds Air 6 TWS earphones in India in May 2024.

Realme Buds Air 7 Price, Availability

Realme Buds Air 7 price in China is set at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,600). Pre-orders for the earphones are now open via the Realme China e-store. They will go on sale in the country starting at 10am local time (7:30am IST) on February 26. The earphones are offered in Dawn Gold, Orchid Purple and Verdant Green (translated from Chinese) shades.

Realme Buds Air 7 Features, Specifications

The Realme Buds Air 7 sport 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic drivers with N52 neodymium magnets and copper SHTW coils. They support 3D spatial audio experience and up to 52dB ANC including AI-backed adaptive ANC. The earphones carry a six-mic system which is said to help with call noise reduction.

Buds Air 7 support Bluetooth 5.4, Swift Pair and dual device connectivity. They have a Hi-Res Audio certification as well as support for LHDC 5.0, SBC and AAC audio codecs. The earphones come with up to 45ms low latency which is said to minimise audio-visual lagging. They support touch controls and are compatible with the Realme Link app. The earphones only, not the case, are said to meet the IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Realme Buds Air 7 earphones reportedly provide a total battery life of up to 52 hours without ANC, including the charging case. With ANC enabled, the earphones are said to offer up to 30 hours of usage. The earbuds alone are expected to deliver up to 13 hours of playback without ANC and 7.5 hours with the feature enabled. A quick 10-minute charge is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of usage. Each earbud houses a 62mAh battery, while the charging case, equipped with a USB Type-C port, packs a 480mAh battery.

