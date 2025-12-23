Technology News
Ponies OTT Release Date: Know When to Watch This Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson starrer web series online

Ponies is an upcoming thriller web series that is set to land on the digital screens. It stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 December 2025 22:39 IST
Photo Credit: IMDb

Two secretaries become CIA operatives, investigating husbands’ mysterious deaths in thrilling drama

Highlights
  • Ponies is an upcoming thriller series
  • It stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in the lead roles
  • Streaming begins on January 16th, 2026, only on The Peacock Hub
Written and directed by Sussana Fogel, Ponies is an upcoming thriller web series that is set to land on the digital screens soon. Set in the backdrop of the 1970s, this series revolves around two secretaries of the American Embassy, who turn into CIA operatives after their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances. What unfolds next follows the shocking revelations, and the duo uncovers one of the biggest conspiracies. The sequences will be a blend of action, mystery, crime, and comedy.

When and Where to Watch Ponies

This web series will drop on January 16th, 2026, only at The Peacock Hub, with eight episodes. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ponies

This is an intense thriller series that is set in the year 1977, during the Cold War, in Moscow. It features two women considered as PONIES (Persons of No Interest), named Bea and Twila. Bea, an over-educated woman, and Twila, a fearless woman, are both the secretaries of the American Embassy. However, their lives take a dark turn when they are hired by the CIA as operatives to investigate their respective husbands' deaths, who are mysteriously killed. As they embark on the investigation, they uncover one of the darkest conspiracies during the Cold War, which links to the deaths.

Cast and Crew of Ponies

Co-written by David Iserson, this series stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in the lead roles. Other prominent members are Nocholas Podany, Andrew Richardson, Clare Hughes, Louis Boyer, and more. The cinematographers of Ponies are Anna Patarakina and Callan Green, while the editors are Debra Simone, Tuan Ouoc Le, and Jacob Craycroft.

Reception of Ponies

The series is yet to be released on the OTT platform; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Further reading: Ponies, Streaming, OTT platform, IMDb, web series
