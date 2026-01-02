Technology News
English Edition

Ponies OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Starrer Series Online?

Ponies is an upcoming thriller web series that is set to land on the digital screens. It stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 January 2026 15:35 IST
Ponies OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Starrer Series Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

This web series will drop on January 16th, 2026

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ponies is an upcoming thriller series
  • It stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in the lead roles
  • Streaming begins on January 16th, 2026, only on The Peacock Hub
Advertisement

Written and directed by Sussana Fogel, Ponies is an upcoming thriller web series that is set to land on the digital screens soon. Set in the backdrop of the 1970s, this series revolves around two secretaries of the American Embassy, who turn into CIA operatives after their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances. What unfolds next follows the shocking revelations, and the duo uncovers one of the biggest conspiracies. The sequences will be a blend of action, mystery, crime, and comedy.

When and Where to Watch Ponies

This web series will drop on January 16th, 2026, only at The Peacock Hub, with eight episodes. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ponies

This is an intense thriller series that is set in the year 1977, during the Cold War, in Moscow. It features two PONIES (Persons of No Interest), named Bea and Twila. Bea, an over-educated woman, and Twila, a fearless woman, are both the secretaries of the American Embassy. However, their lives take a dark turn when they are hired by the CIA as operatives to investigate their respective husbands' deaths, who are mysteriously killed. As they embark on the investigation, they uncover one of the darkest conspiracies during the Cold War, which links to the deaths. The stakes will be higher as one wrong move can cost them everything.

Cast and Crew of Ponies

Co-written by David Iserson, this series stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in the lead roles. Other prominent members are Nocholas Podany, Andrew Richardson, Clare Hughes, Louis Boyer, and more. The cinematographers of Ponies are Anna Patarakina and Callan Green, while the editors are Debra Simone, Tuan Ouoc Le, and Jacob Craycroft.

Reception of Ponies

The series is yet to be released on the OTT platform; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Ponies, Thriller Web Series, Cold War, Peacock Hub, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
120 Bahadur Now Available for Rent Online: Know Where to Watch This Patriotic Film

Related Stories

Ponies OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Starrer Series Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Will Launch the Reno 15 Series in India on This Date
  2. Moto X70 Air Pro Listed on Certification Website With These Features
  3. BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Circles in India
  4. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Appears Imminent as Smartphone Visits TDRA Website
  5. Samsung Could Offer Galaxy S26 Series at the Same Price as Last Year
  6. Motorola Signature Spotted With Stylus in Leaked Marketing Image
  7. OpenAI Is Doubling Down on Audio AI as It Prepares a New Audio Device
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M8 5G Confirmed to Feature 3D Curved Display and Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chip; Software Policy Announced
  2. Samsung Wants to Integrate AI Into All Devices, Says DX Division Head TM Roh
  3. Ponies OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Starrer Series Online?
  4. 120 Bahadur Now Available for Rent Online: Know Where to Watch This Patriotic Film
  5. Physical: Welcome To Mongolia Streaming Now on Netflix: Know Everything About This Korean Reality Show
  6. Haq Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Starrer Online?
  7. Motorola Signature Spotted in Leaked Marketing Image That Hints at Stylus Support
  8. Samsung Unveils Freestyle+ Ahead of CES 2026, Touts AI-Powered Screen Optimisation Features
  9. DeepSeek’s New Architecture Can Make AI Model Training More Efficient and Reliable
  10. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »