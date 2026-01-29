Technology News
English Edition

Ponies Starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Now Available for Streaming

Ponies follows two widows who go undercover as CIA agents after the death of their husbands in a mission

Updated: 29 January 2026 18:29 IST
Ponies Starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Now Available for Streaming

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Ponies is now streaming on Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Two women turn undercover CIA agents after their husbands die in a missio
  • Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson headline this intense spy thriller
  • Now streaming on Peacock Hub via JioHotstar
Advertisement

Ponies or Persons of No Interest is a spy thriller out on the OTT, which will definitely add up to your bucket list of binge-watch. Starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, Ponies is like two buddies eventually becoming spies after their husbands die out of mysterious conditions. It is a story of two women whose husbands die in a mission, and they are curious to know about their deaths. On their quest, they want to work for the CIA. Their offer has been accepted, and they are set to work as undercover agents in embassies.

When and Where to Watch

Ponies is now streaming on Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. It premiered on Peacock on January 15, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson play the characters of Beatrice and Twila, two married women who stay in Moscow with their husbands, Chris and Tom, who work as CIA agents. After their husbands die in the middle of a mission, the women return to the United States. In quest of their husbands' deaths, they contact Moscow station chief, Dane. They offer to work as CIA agents. Although Dane was unsure about them, he felt they could serve a purpose. KGB would not find out that women at the embassy could be under cover agents. They come back to Moscow and start working as secretaries. Dane put up a meeting in which they will hand out a material to a source, named C.K. Solar. 

Cast and Crew

The series has Emilie Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson as buddies who work for the CIA. Ponie has been created by Susanna Fogel and David Iserson. Fogel has directed this interesting series.

Reception

 

Ponies is a tale of two spy buddies, and it is intriguing for the audience to know how they play the roles of agents with an IMDb rating of 7.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ponies, spy series, JioHotstar, IMDb
Thursday Special Now Available For Streaming: Where to Watch Award-Winning Short Film by Shoojit Sircar
BSNL Bharat Connect Prepaid Plan With 365-Day Validity Launched; Telco's BSNL Superstar Premium Plan Gets Price Cut

Related Stories

Ponies Starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Now Available for Streaming
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Adobe Express Premium Is Now Free for One Year for All Airtel Users
  2. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Redmi Turbo 5 Tags Along
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G Launched in India With These Features
  4. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro First Impressions
  5. iQOO 15R Dark Knight Colourway Teased Weeks Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Realme P4 Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Cost Less than Its Predecessor
  8. Nothing Skips 2026 Flagship Launch; Will Focus on Phone 4a, Audio Products
  9. WhatsApp Could Soon Add a Subscription Plan With These Exclusive Features
  10. Vivo X200T vs Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Price, Features Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. The Wrecking Crew Starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Now Streaming: What You Need to Know
  2. Champion OTT Release: Where To Watch Roshan Meka’s Telugu Sports Drama Online?
  3. Nothing Won't Launch a Flagship Model in 2026; Company to Focus on Nothing Phone 4a and Audio Products, Carl Pei Says
  4. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Redmi Turbo 5 Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  5. Ponies Starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Now Available for Streaming
  6. Kingdom Come: Deliverance Could Get Current-Gen Update, PlayStation Store Leak Suggests
  7. Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Tecno Camon 50 Listed on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List
  8. Red Magic 11 Air Launched Globally With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, ICE Cooling System: Price, Specifications
  9. Moto G67, Moto G77 Launched With 5,200mAh Battery, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display: Price, Features
  10. Vaa Vaathiyaar Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About This Tamil Action Comedy Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »