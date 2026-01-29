Ponies Starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Now Available for Streaming

Ponies or Persons of No Interest is a spy thriller out on the OTT, which will definitely add up to your bucket list of binge-watch. Starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, Ponies is like two buddies eventually becoming spies after their husbands die out of mysterious conditions. It is a story of two women whose husbands die in a mission, and they are curious to know about their deaths. On their quest, they want to work for the CIA. Their offer has been accepted, and they are set to work as undercover agents in embassies.

When and Where to Watch

Ponies is now streaming on Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. It premiered on Peacock on January 15, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson play the characters of Beatrice and Twila, two married women who stay in Moscow with their husbands, Chris and Tom, who work as CIA agents. After their husbands die in the middle of a mission, the women return to the United States. In quest of their husbands' deaths, they contact Moscow station chief, Dane. They offer to work as CIA agents. Although Dane was unsure about them, he felt they could serve a purpose. KGB would not find out that women at the embassy could be under cover agents. They come back to Moscow and start working as secretaries. Dane put up a meeting in which they will hand out a material to a source, named C.K. Solar.

Cast and Crew

The series has Emilie Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson as buddies who work for the CIA. Ponie has been created by Susanna Fogel and David Iserson. Fogel has directed this interesting series.

Reception

Ponies is a tale of two spy buddies, and it is intriguing for the audience to know how they play the roles of agents with an IMDb rating of 7.