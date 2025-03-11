Technology News
Basil Joseph’s Ponman will premiere on JioHotstar after its successful theatrical run. The film releases on March 14.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 March 2025 22:47 IST
Ponman OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Basil Joseph’s Dark Comedy Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube

Ponman to stream on JioHotstar from March 14

  • Ponman to stream on JioHotstar from March 14
  • The film stars Basil Joseph in a dark-comedy thriller
  • Ponman collected ₹10.05 crore at the box office
Malayalam film Ponman, starring Basil Joseph, is gearing up for its digital release after a successful theatrical run. The dark-comedy film, directed by Jothish Shankar, premiered in cinemas on January 30 and garnered positive feedback from both critics and audiences. Following its performance at the box office, the film is now set to make its way to an OTT platform this month. Ponman had a limited release in Malayalam, but its digital debut could bring a wider audience.

When and Where to Watch Ponman

Ponman will start streaming on JioHotstar on March 14. The official announcement confirmed the release date, but it remains unclear whether the film will be available in dubbed versions for other languages. The OTT launch comes approximately 1.5 months after its theatrical release, aligning with the growing trend of films transitioning to digital platforms soon after their cinema run.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ponman

The plot of Ponman revolves around Ajesh, a gold dealer who lends precious sovereigns for a village wedding. However, when the bride's husband—a man with a criminal past—schemes to keep the gold, Ajesh finds himself entangled in a dangerous situation. The film blends dark humour with elements of thriller and drama, creating an engaging narrative. Locations across Kollam, including Munrothuruth, Thanni, Chinnakada, Kundara, and Thekkumbhagam, served as the backdrop for the film's setting.

Cast and Crew of Ponman

Directed by Jothish Shankar, Ponman features Basil Joseph in the lead role. The ensemble cast includes Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan, Deepak Parabola, and Kiran Peethambaran. The film marks the directorial debut of Jothish Shankar, known for his contributions to projects like Kumbalangi Nights, Nna Thaan Case Kodu and Android Kunjappan Version 5.25.

Reception of Ponman

Ponman collected Rs. 10.05 crore at the box office against a budget of Rs. 3 crore. The film opened with Rs. 75 lakh on its first day, reflecting a slower start but gaining traction over time. Audience feedback and critic reviews were largely positive, highlighting its storytelling and performances. While the film's release was limited to Malayalam-speaking regions, its OTT premiere is expected to expand its viewership.

