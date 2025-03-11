Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro were launched in India earlier this month and are now available for purchase. They are powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoCs and are equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear camera units. The handsets ship with Android 15-based NothingOS 3.1, IP64-rated dust and splash resistant builds and an upgraded Glyph Interface. The Phone 3a series succeed the Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus, which were unveiled last year.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Price in India, Availability

The Nothing Phone 3a price in India is set at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options, respectively. The Pro variant starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions are listed at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively.

The newly launched Nothing smartphones are available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and select retail stores starting March 11, that is today. As part of a special introductory offer, the Phone 3a base and Pro variants are being offered today for as low as Rs. 19,999, and Rs. 24,999, respectively. The benefits inlcude Rs. 2,000 bank discount and an additional Rs. 3,000 off on exchange offer.

The Pro version of the Nothing Phone 3a comes in Black and Grey colour options, while the standard option is offered in Black, Blue, and White shades.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Features, Specifications

The Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro have 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED displays with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level and Panda Glass protection. They are powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoCs paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. They ship with Android 15-based NothingOS 3.1.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and EIS support alongside a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera 3x optical, 6x in-sensor and 60x digital zoom and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter at the back. It has a 32-megapixel sensor in the front for seflies and video calls. The vanilla Phone 3a is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical, 4x in-sensor and 30x digital zoom and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Nothing Phone 3a series comes with an updated Glyph Interface which supports 10 new ringtones and notification sounds. Both handsets carry a 5,000mAh battery each with 50W wired fast charging support. They have IP64 dust and splash resistance certifications and in-display fingerprint sensors for authentication. They support 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity.

