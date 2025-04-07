Pravinkoodu Shappu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Pravinkoodu Shappu is a Malayalam comedy directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan. It will soon be available to stream digitally. The film's plot centres around a murder in a toddy shop. The movie's twists and turns had everyone praising it. The movie explores several events that lead to a mysterious death. This death shakes a small community. The narrative and the mystery genre are executed well in this movie. It will be available on OTT in multiple languages.

When and Where to Watch Pravinkoodu Shappu

It will be streaming on Sony LIV on April 11. It will be available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pravinkoodu Shappu

The movie is set in a toddy shop. The plot follows a group of people who take shelter inside this shop during heavy rain. They then start having a casual night that included drinking and card games. In the morning, the shop turns into a crime scene. The shop owner, Komban Babu, is found dead. The circumstances surrounding his death raise suspicions, leading to an inquiry filled with unexpected twists.

Cast and Crew of Pravinkoodu Shappu

The film features Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shabareesh Varma, Niyas Aboobacker, and Chandini Sreedharan. Vishnu Vijay composed the music. Shyju Khalid handled the cinematography. Shafique Mohamed Ali edited. Gokul Das saw the production design. Sreeraj Sreenivasan, who is making his directorial debut, has written the screenplay as well.

Reception of Pravinkoodu Shappu

The movie's screenplay and storyline have received appreciation from the audience an critics. The makers have blended dark comedy and suspense perfectly.