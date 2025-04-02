Racharikam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: OTTPlay
Telugu political drama Racharikam is arriving on Lionsgate Play on April 11. Directed by Suresh Lankalapalli, the film is set in the 1980s and revolves around love and political turmoil in the village of Rachakonda. Bhargavi Reddy and Shiva find themselves entangled in a conflict that stems from family, politics, and social hierarchies. With themes of male power and caste oppression, the narrative explores the complexities of political ambition and personal relationships.
Racharikam will premiere exclusively on Lionsgate Play on April 11. Viewers with an active subscription can watch the film on the streaming platform.
The trailer shows the intense political rivalries which causes emotional struggles. Among all of this is a love story set against a backdrop of these very power struggles. The plot follows Bhargavi Reddy who is an aspiring politician and Shiva who is a youth leader from the Mana Sakthi Party. Bhargavi's and her brother, Vivek Reddy's political ambitions gets tangles with her father's opposition to her love story. Political motivations are shown intertwining with personal relationships, as tensions arise. All of this ends up leading to a dramatic confrontation.
The film stars Apsara Rani and Vijay Shankar in lead roles. The film has Varun Sandesh, Srikanth Iyengar, Vijay Ram Raju, Esshwar and Hyper Aadi in supporting roles. The music has been composed by Vengi.
Upon its theatrical release on January 31, Racharikam received strong reviews, with an IMDb rating of 9.3/10. The film's storytelling, performances, and political themes were well received.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement