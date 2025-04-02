Technology News
Racharikam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Telugu political drama Racharikam is set to stream on Lionsgate Play from April 11. Watch it online now!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 April 2025 22:40 IST
Racharikam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: OTTPlay

Racharikam Arrives on Lionsgate Play on April 11

  • Racharikam premieres on Lionsgate Play on April 11
  • The film explores love and political power struggles in the 1980s
  • Starring Apsara Rani and Vijay Shankar in lead roles
Telugu political drama Racharikam is arriving on Lionsgate Play on April 11. Directed by Suresh Lankalapalli, the film is set in the 1980s and revolves around love and political turmoil in the village of Rachakonda. Bhargavi Reddy and Shiva find themselves entangled in a conflict that stems from family, politics, and social hierarchies. With themes of male power and caste oppression, the narrative explores the complexities of political ambition and personal relationships.

When and Where to Watch Racharikam

Racharikam will premiere exclusively on Lionsgate Play on April 11. Viewers with an active subscription can watch the film on the streaming platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Racharikam

The trailer shows the intense political rivalries which causes emotional struggles. Among all of this is a love story set against a backdrop of these very power struggles. The plot follows Bhargavi Reddy who is an aspiring politician and Shiva who is a youth leader from the Mana Sakthi Party. Bhargavi's and her brother, Vivek Reddy's political ambitions gets tangles with her father's opposition to her love story. Political motivations are shown intertwining with personal relationships, as tensions arise. All of this ends up leading to a dramatic confrontation.

Cast and Crew of Racharikam

The film stars Apsara Rani and Vijay Shankar in lead roles. The film has Varun Sandesh, Srikanth Iyengar, Vijay Ram Raju, Esshwar and Hyper Aadi in supporting roles. The music has been composed by Vengi.

Reception of Racharikam

Upon its theatrical release on January 31, Racharikam received strong reviews, with an IMDb rating of 9.3/10. The film's storytelling, performances, and political themes were well received.

Further reading: Racharikam, Telugu cinema, Lionsgate Play, political drama, Apsara Rani, Vijay Shankar

Further reading: Racharikam, Telugu cinema, Lionsgate Play, political drama, Apsara Rani, Vijay Shankar
Racharikam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
