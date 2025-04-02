Technology News
Realme C73 5G, Realme C75 5G Said to Launch in India Later This Month; Colours, RAM and Storage Details Leaked

Realme C73 5G will reportedly be available in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2025 11:27 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C75 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset

Highlights
  • 4G variant of the Realme C75 was launched in Vietnam in November, 2024
  • Indian variant of Realme C75 5G is said to bear the model number RMX3943
  • They are tipped to come in three different colours
Realme C73 5G and Realme C75 5G are reportedly being readied for launch in India. Ahead of the official confirmation, a new report has tipped their colour options as well as RAM and storage details. The upcoming Realme C-series phones are tipped to come in three different colours and two RAM and storage configurations. The Realme C73 and Realme C75 are said to pack up to 6GB RAM and a maximum 128GB storage. The Realme C75 4G has been available in Vietnam since last year. It features a MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset and has a 6,000mAh battery.

Realme C73 5G, Realme C75 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked

91Mobiles, citing industry sources, reports that the Realme C73 5G and Realme C75 5G will be launched in India later this month. The launch is speculated to take place after the debut of Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G. The Realme C73 5G is said to come with model number RMX3945. It will reportedly be available in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations. It could be offered in crystal purple, jade green and onyx black shades.

The Indian variant of Realme C75 5G is said to bear the model number RMX3943. It will reportedly be launched in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations and lily white, purple blossom, and midnight lily colour options.

The Realme C73 5G and Realme C75 5G are speculated to come as budget offerings. The 4G variant of the Realme C75 was launched in Vietnam in November last year with a price tag of VND 5,690,000 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 8GB + 128GB option.

Meanwhile, the Realme C75 4G has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It has a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone has an IP69-rated build and packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
