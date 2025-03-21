Netflix will be releasing its first Tamil original film of the year. TEST will be making its way to the platform on April 4. The film features R. Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth, along with Meera Jasmine. It is a gripping drama that goes beyond the boundaries of the cricket field. The movie is directed by S. Sashikanth, who has stepped into filmmaking after years as a producer. The film explores the lives of three individuals faced with life-altering decisions. It is produced by YNOT Studios, known for its unconventional storytelling. TEST highlights the impact of ambition, sacrifice and personal dilemmas.

When and Where to Watch TEST

TEST is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Netflix on April 4. The streaming platform will make the film available to audiences across India and worldwide. Tamil cinema enthusiasts and fans of intense drama can watch the film with a Netflix subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of TEST

The trailer gives us a look at the intense drama which is set against the backdrop of cricket. However, the film goes deeper into human emotions and the complexities of decision-making. The story is about a national-level cricketer, a scientist and a teacher whose lives intersect in unexpected ways. They face crucial moments that challenge their values and aspirations. The choices they make during these difficult times will determine the course of their futures. The narrative focuses on the personal and ethical dilemmas of its protagonists rather than just the game.

Cast and Crew of TEST

The film features R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth in lead roles, with Meera Jasmine playing a pivotal character. TEST is directed by S. Sashikanth and produced under YNOT Studios. Netflix has collaborated with the studio to bring this compelling drama to global audiences.