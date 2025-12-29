Written and directed by Anal Arasu, Phoenix is a Tamil action-drama film that stars Surya Sethupathi in the lead role. This film is action-packed and revolves around a young teenager who gets framed for brutally murdering an MLA, later sent to a juvenile facility. However, he further gets into trouble when the dead MLA's wife, out of revenge, conspires his assassination within the prison. Holding a strong boxing past, he then defends himself for survival. The film explores themes of action, revenge, and political conspiracies.

When and Where to Watch Phoenix

This film will drop on the digital screens on December 30, 2025, exclusively on Aha Tamil. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Phoenix

The film follows Surya (Played by Surya Sethupathi), who brutally murders MLA Karikalan, leaving 26 stab wounds. While he gets sent to a juvenile facility, Karikalan's wife then conspires his assassination, leading to brutal attacks. However, Surya's experience with boxing makes him fight and save himself. Further, the film delves deeper into the past, where MLA's connection with Surya's brother's murder gets revealed. What unfolds next is packed with action and explores the themes of conspiracies and how his motive behind the murder gets aired by revenge. The film is entertaining and keeps the audience hooked with the boxing action and skills.

Cast and Crew of Phoenix

The film stars Surya Sethupathi in the lead role, supported by the other star cast, including Devadarshini Chetan, Ajay Ghosh, Murugadass, Sampath Raj, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Sam C.S., while Velraj is the cinematographer.

Reception of Phoenix

The film was released on July 4th, 2025, in the theatres, where it received an average response. The IMDb rating of the film is 4.8/10.