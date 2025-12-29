Technology News
English Edition

Phoenix OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Action-Drama Online

Phoenix is a Tamil action-drama film that is finally set to make its way to the digital screens. The film stars Surya Sethupathi in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 December 2025 16:15 IST
Phoenix OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Action-Drama Online

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The film was released on July 4th, 2025,

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Phoenix is a Tamil action-drama film
  • It stars Surya Sethupathi in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on Dec 30th, 2025, only on AhaTamil
Advertisement

Written and directed by Anal Arasu, Phoenix is a Tamil action-drama film that stars Surya Sethupathi in the lead role. This film is action-packed and revolves around a young teenager who gets framed for brutally murdering an MLA, later sent to a juvenile facility. However, he further gets into trouble when the dead MLA's wife, out of revenge, conspires his assassination within the prison. Holding a strong boxing past, he then defends himself for survival. The film explores themes of action, revenge, and political conspiracies.

When and Where to Watch Phoenix

This film will drop on the digital screens on December 30, 2025, exclusively on Aha Tamil. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Phoenix

The film follows Surya (Played by Surya Sethupathi), who brutally murders MLA Karikalan, leaving 26 stab wounds. While he gets sent to a juvenile facility, Karikalan's wife then conspires his assassination, leading to brutal attacks. However, Surya's experience with boxing makes him fight and save himself. Further, the film delves deeper into the past, where MLA's connection with Surya's brother's murder gets revealed. What unfolds next is packed with action and explores the themes of conspiracies and how his motive behind the murder gets aired by revenge. The film is entertaining and keeps the audience hooked with the boxing action and skills.

Cast and Crew of Phoenix

The film stars Surya Sethupathi in the lead role, supported by the other star cast, including Devadarshini Chetan, Ajay Ghosh, Murugadass, Sampath Raj, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Sam C.S., while Velraj is the cinematographer.

Reception of Phoenix

The film was released on July 4th, 2025, in the theatres, where it received an average response. The IMDb rating of the film is 4.8/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Phoenix, Tamil action-drama film, Aha Tamil, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo Y31d Confirmed to Launch Soon With 7,200mAh Battery; Might Not Debut in India, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Phoenix OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Action-Drama Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Might Cost in India
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Vijay Sales Announces Apple Days Sale With Offers on These Apple Products
  4. Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on Certification Website Ahead of 2026 Launch
  5. Why the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Launch at a Higher Price in 2026
  6. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked, Might Cost More in India
  7. OnePlus Teases OnePlus Turbo 6 Series China Launch Date, Key Specs
  8. Here's What the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Might Look Like
  9. Gadgets 360 Picks Best Camera Smartphones of 2025
  10. Mystery Realme Smartphone Surfaces With 10,001mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Pad 5 Will Launch in India Alongside Oppo Reno 15 Series; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. Biggest Space Discoveries in 2025: From New Comets and Black Holes to Sign of Life on Mars
  3. Samsung AI TVs to Bring Google Photos’ Memories Features Next Year
  4. Athibheekara Kaamukan Streaming Now on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Crew, Plot, and More
  5. Phoenix OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Action-Drama Online
  6. Poco M8 5G Design Teased Ahead of India Launch; Confirmed to Sport Slim 7.35mm Profile
  7. Vivo Y31d Confirmed to Launch Soon With 7,200mAh Battery; Might Not Debut in India, Tipster Claims
  8. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Display and Other Features Confirmed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  9. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked; RAM and Storage Configurations Officially Revealed
  10. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price in India, Retail Box Price Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »