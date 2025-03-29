Technology News
Zakir Khan’s Delulu Express Stand-Up Special Now Streaming on Prime Video

Zakir Khan’s latest stand-up special Delulu Express brings relatable humour.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 March 2025 14:31 IST
Zakir Khan’s Delulu Express Stand-Up Special Now Streaming on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Delulu Express is now available on Prime Video

Highlights
  • Delulu Express premieres on Prime Video on March 27, 2025
  • Zakir Khan’s new comedy special explores life’s daily struggles
  • The trailer hints at a hilarious take on relationships and career
Zakir Khan's stand-up special, Delulu Express, is set to premiere on an OTT platform this month. Known for his unique storytelling and relatable humour, Zakir's latest comedy special delves into personal experiences and everyday struggles with his signature wit. The announcement has already sparked excitement among fans eager to watch him bring another fresh take on life's absurdities. With his past shows receiving widespread appreciation, expectations are high for this upcoming performance.

When and Where to Watch Delulu Express

Delulu Express is now available streaming on Prime Video. One can watch the special comedy show by subscribing to Prime Video subscription. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Delulu Express

The trailer for Delulu Express offers a glimpse into Zakir Khan's signature humour, blending real-life experiences with sharp observations. His latest set is expected to explore the awkward, hilarious and unexpected moments that come with personal growth and relationships. By combining self-deprecating humour with a deep understanding of human emotions, Zakir once again brings a show that resonates with audiences.

Cast and Crew of Delulu Express

The stand-up special is headlined by comedian Zakir Khan. As a writer and performer, Zakir has built a strong reputation for delivering engaging and heartfelt comedy. Delulu Express has been produced as part of his ongoing collaboration with Prime Video, continuing his streak of successful specials on the platform.

Further reading: Zakir Khan, Delulu Express, Stand-Up Comedy, Prime Video, OTT Release, Comedy Special, Entertainment News
