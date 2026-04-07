Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku Now Available on Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku is a Telugu suspense thriller, and the story is set against a crucial deadline for 10:30 a.m. the next day. With the running time, the characters find themselves in tensed situation where they are racing against each other with time in order to win their survival and escape from the dangerous situation. There is a major accidents that can happen within that time duration and all of the characters have to escape that. Chandu Muddu has directed it. Let's dive into the main actors and when and where you watch and also the trailer and plot of it.

When and Where to Watch

Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku is available on Amazon Prime Video. You can enjoy a warm day

Trailer and Plot

Trailer of the movie shows a tensed situation in which something bad can happen within the given deadline and the characters have to escape that reality. The given time is the next day's 10:30 a.m. Further, the story points towards the events happening and also give the audience a thrilling experience. Initially, the characters in the movie avoids such warning but when they realise they are being watched and they might run into danger they begin to hustle for their survival and avoid this scenario.

Cast and Crew

Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku has Chaitanya Rao, Abhinav Gomatam and Hebah Patel in the main characters. The movie is produced by Rama Krishna Veerapaneni under the Mango Mass Media banner.

Reception

Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku has really held the audience and was appreciated by the critics. However, it has an IMDb rating of 5 out of 10 which is an average.