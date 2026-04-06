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Glory OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu Sharma Starrer Online

Netflix has recently announced its upcoming sports crime thriller series named Glory. Pulkit Samrat has made its digital debut, while Divyendu Sharma will be seen in a prominent role. Teaser out tomorrow.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 April 2026 17:21 IST
Glory OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu Sharma Starrer Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

The release date of the series has not yet been announced.

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Highlights
  • Glory is an upcoming sports crime thriller series
  • It stars Pulkit Samrat and Divendu Sharma in the key roles
  • Streaming soon, only on Netflix
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Netflix has recently announced its upcoming Hindi thriller series, Glory, which is promised to bring an electrifying blend of sports and crime at the same time. Starring Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu in the prominent roles, this series is ready to buzz your screens with intense action and drama. The plot will centre around intense rivalries, family feuds, and a crazy reunion of the father with his two estranged sons, after a crime turns their world upside down. The teaser is scheduled to be out tomorrow.

When and Where to Watch Glory

The release date of the series has not yet been announced. The teaser is set to launch tomorrow for the viewers, as announced by Netflix

Official Trailer and Plot of Glory

According to the makers, this series is an intense sports crime thriller drama that revolves around a man whose life takes a dark turn, when his family is shattered by a murder. Furthermore, as he reunites with his two estranged sons, played by Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu Sharma, the plot begins to explore dark and unresolved family conflicts, hanging future of the Olympic gold, and their profession. This series is set to bring a blend sport with crime, accompanied by gripping sequences that are expected to keep the audience glued to their seats.

Cast and Crew of Glory

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja,, this series marks the OTT debut of Pulkit Samrat as he features in the key role, accompanied by Divyendu Sharma and Suvindar Vicky. The production of the series has been handled by Nishant Pandey and Arif Mir ,while – Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma are the directors.

Reception of Glory

The series is yet to be released on the platform, henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

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Further reading: Glory, Netflix, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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