The Best Thing Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, and More

The Best Thing is a Mandarin series featuring a workaholic hotel manager. The drama has been adapted from the novel Ai Ni, Shi Wo Zuoguo Zui Hao De Shi. Eventually, she suffers from insomnia and migraines, and then she consults a doctor. Their interaction grows as they happen to live in the same community. The doctor gets to know her better when he gets to know she often forgets her medicine. They built a strong relationship handling ups and downs together. Let's dive into further information about The Best Thing which includes when and where to watch, trailer and plot and cast and crew.

When and Where to Watch

The Best Thing is available to watch online on MX Player and Amazon Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

This is a story of a girl whose name is Shen Xi Fan, who is a hotel manager and works a lot. She enjoys her work. However, she didn't realise she would get insomnia and migraines from her work. She consults a doctor, He Su Ye and he treats her better. Nevertheless, she would forget her medicines. When the doctor gets to know this he tries to know her better. One thing that brought them closer was that they lived in the same community.

Cast and Crew

Zhang Linghe is playing He Su Ye, and Xu Ruohan is playing Shen Xi Fan. The other actors are Bi Wenjun, Caesar Wu and Can Can Huang. Che Liangyi has directed the series. The drama was produced by iQIYI in association with Zhongguang Tianze Media and Beijing Cu Jing Film and Television Culture Industry Development.

Reception

The Best Thing is a romantic tale and has an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10.