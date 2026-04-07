Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle is a story of two boys who joined an organisation which is dedicated to hunting down the demons, which are known as the Demon Slayer Corps. Before this, his younger sister, Nezuko, turned into a demon. The story is set in the world of demons with supernatural powers and intense battles. It includes mysterious vibes and the story shifts to various dimension which is being controlled by demons. This makes the tone of the movie very dark.

When and Where to Watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer will be streaming from April 9, 2026. Users can watch the latest movie on Crunchyroll. However, one need to do subscribe for the platform in order to watch the latest Deman Slayer movie.

Trailer and Plot of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie Infinity Castle

The story begins with a boy named Tanjiro Kamado who joins an organisation which is mainly hunts demons and is known as the Demon Slayer Corps from the time when his younger sister turned into a demon. With growing stronger and deeper in friendships and bonds with the other members in the corps, Tanjiro fights with many demons along with his friends, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Throughout this, his journey has made him fight with the Corps ' high-ranking swordsmen. What happens next will keep you clutched to your seats.

Cast and Crew of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie Infinity Castle

Natsuki Hanae is playing Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitō has performed the role of Nezuko Kamado, and Hiro Shimono played Zenitsu Agatsuma. Alongside them, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka has performed the role of Inosuke Hashibira, while Reina Ueda as Kanao Tsuyuri and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Genya Shinazugawa.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie Infinity Castle Reception

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle has been loved by the audience as it has a lot of adventurous elements. It has an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10.