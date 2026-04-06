Rubaab OTT Release: Where to Watch This Marathi Film Online?

Rubaab is a Marathi film which features a lovely woman in whose love a charismatic man falls. He is so drawn to her. However, their blossoming romance faces many challenges and the twists surprise the audience. Destiny plays another role and they face many ups and downs in their relationship. The movie talks about self-pride, dignity and confidence. The names of the characters are Suraj and Vaishali. Suraj is charismatic and an alpha male whereas Vaishali is an independent woman. Both are fearless when it comes to taking a stand for anything right.

When and Where to Watch

Rubaab is available on Zee5 soon. It was released in theatres on February 6, 2026. Makers have not yet announced the date of the film.

Trailer and Plot

Rubaab is set in a semi-urban Maharashtrian backdrop where social image and respect matter a lot. The story starts with Suraj who is a dominant person and loves to maintain his image in society. He thinks that respect comes from power, appearance and through controlling others. On the other hand, Vaishali is an independent girl. They collide with each other and love brews up. They face many challenges and the twists are so spiraling that it will keep you clinging to your seat till the end.

Cast and Crew

Rubaab features Sumbhaji Sasane, Sheetal Patil, Simran Khedekar, Vishal Shirtode and Abhijeet Sakate as playing significant roles. Shekhar Bapu Rankjamne is the director of the movie.

Reception

Rubaab has an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10. It has been loved by the viewers and critics for its brave and bold story.