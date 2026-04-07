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OnePlus Nord 6 Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

OnePlus Nord 6 will be available in Fresh Mint, Holographic Quick Silver, and Pitch Black colourways.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 April 2026 08:30 IST
OnePlus Nord 6 Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Nord 6 will sit below the 15R in OnePlus' lineup in India

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 6 features a 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display
  • It is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip
  • The handset will pack a 9,000mAh battery
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The OnePlus Nord 6 is all set to launch in India today (Tuesday). It is expected to arrive as the latest generation Nord series model, succeeding the Nord 5 in the company's mid-range lineup. In the days leading up to its debut, the the brand has revealed a few details about the upcoming handset. It will sport a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 15R is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and pack a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 6 India Launch Details

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 will be launched in India on today at 7pm IST. The company has confirmed that the launch event will be livestreamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also watch the launch event live via the media player embedded below.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India, Availability (Expected)

According to reports, the OnePlus Nord 6 will be positioned in the Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 segment. If this turns out to be accurate, it would sit below the OnePlus 15R in the brand's mid-range and mid-premium lineup. The handset is confirmed to be available in Fresh Mint, Holographic Quick Silver, and Pitch Black colourways.

Customers can purchase the OnePlus Nord 6 starting April 9 at 12pm IST via Amazon, OnePlus India website, OnePlus Experience Store, and select other stores across the country.

OnePlus Nord 6 Features, Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord 6 will sport a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits HBM, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 835 GPU. The company claims up to 136 percent higher CPU performance, 64 percent higher GPU performance, and 25 percent better AI performance, with an AnTuTu score of 2,503,854.

Gaming features include a six-axis gyroscope, Touch Reflex chip, and Spatial Audio Booster support. The handset also features the G2 Wi-Fi chip and support for 5G Advanced.

On the photography front, OnePlus has equipped the Nord 6 with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia primary camera with 2x zoom and dual-axis optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera, too.

The Nord 6 has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build for dust and water resistance. It packs a 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging support.

OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord 6 Features, OnePlus Nord 6 Launch, OnePlus Nord 6 Design, OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications

OnePlus Nord 6

upcoming
OnePlus Nord 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord 6 Features, OnePlus Nord 6 Launch, OnePlus Nord 6 Design, OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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