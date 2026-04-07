The OnePlus Nord 6 is all set to launch in India today (Tuesday). It is expected to arrive as the latest generation Nord series model, succeeding the Nord 5 in the company's mid-range lineup. In the days leading up to its debut, the the brand has revealed a few details about the upcoming handset. It will sport a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 15R is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and pack a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 6 India Launch Details

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 will be launched in India on today at 7pm IST. The company has confirmed that the launch event will be livestreamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also watch the launch event live via the media player embedded below.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India, Availability (Expected)

According to reports, the OnePlus Nord 6 will be positioned in the Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 segment. If this turns out to be accurate, it would sit below the OnePlus 15R in the brand's mid-range and mid-premium lineup. The handset is confirmed to be available in Fresh Mint, Holographic Quick Silver, and Pitch Black colourways.

Customers can purchase the OnePlus Nord 6 starting April 9 at 12pm IST via Amazon, OnePlus India website, OnePlus Experience Store, and select other stores across the country.

OnePlus Nord 6 Features, Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord 6 will sport a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits HBM, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 835 GPU. The company claims up to 136 percent higher CPU performance, 64 percent higher GPU performance, and 25 percent better AI performance, with an AnTuTu score of 2,503,854.

Gaming features include a six-axis gyroscope, Touch Reflex chip, and Spatial Audio Booster support. The handset also features the G2 Wi-Fi chip and support for 5G Advanced.

On the photography front, OnePlus has equipped the Nord 6 with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia primary camera with 2x zoom and dual-axis optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera, too.

The Nord 6 has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build for dust and water resistance. It packs a 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging support.

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