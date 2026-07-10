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New OTT Releases This Week (July 6 - July 12): Peddi, Ikka, Balti, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, The Westies, and More

Check out the top OTT releases for this week on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5, and more.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 July 2026 14:53 IST
New OTT Releases This Week (July 6 - July 12): Peddi, Ikka, Balti, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, The Westies, and More

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The second week of July brings a wide lineup of movies and series releasing on different OTT platforms. Ram Charan's blockbuster sports drama Peddi is now streaming on Netflix, while Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna unite for the first time since Border in the courtroom thriller known as Ikka. This week, you can also witness Ayushmann Khurrana's rom-com Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which rounds out a stacked Netflix slate. Meanwhile, global titles like The Westies and One Piece: Heroines add more variety for viewers looking beyond mainstream films. In this article, we will talk in-depth about the popular OTT releases this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more. So, without further ado, here is everything worth watching.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Peddi

  • Release Date: July 9, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Sports, Action, Drama
  • Cast: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu

One of the major OTT releases for this week has to be this Ram Charan starrer movie, Peddi. The movie also features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, and it is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film revolves around Peddi, a talented athlete whose journey is shaped by personal struggles, relationships, and his determination to prove himself. The movie is currently available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Multiple reports suggest that the movie will be available in Hindi at a later date.

Ikka

  • Release Date: July 10, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Courtroom Drama, Thriller
  • Cast: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna

Ikka reunites Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna for the first time since the Border movie. This is an intense legal drama that follows Arjun Mehra, a principled defence lawyer, known for its flawless courtroom record. However, things go for a toss when he is forced to defend his bitter rival in the courtroom.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

  • Release Date: July 10, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Romantic Comedy
  • Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie follows Prajapati Pandey, played by Ayushman Khurrana, whose contented married life with journalist wife Aparna, played by Wamiqa Gabbi, spirals into chaos. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz, and it is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Sing Geetham

  • Release Date: July 8, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Drama, Musical
  • Cast: Ahilya Bamroo, Shalini

Sing Geetham is directed by the 94-year-old veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. The movie is a musical fantasy set in the fictional mining village of Kuberapuram. The film focuses on dreams, relationships, and the challenges faced by young artists. It is available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Balti

  • Release Date: July 10, 2026
  • OTT Platform: SonyLIV
  • Genre: Action, Drama
  • Cast: Shane Nigam, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan

Balti is a Malayalam action drama film, which is written and directed by Unni Sivalingam. The movie sets in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, and follows the life of Udhayan, known as Balti. He is a passionate kabaddi player who lives with his mother. However, he gets into the world of crime. The movie is currently avialable for streaming on SonyLIV.

Parimala & Co.

  • Release Date: July 10, 2026
  • OTT Platform: ZEE5
  • Genre: Black Comedy, Thriller, Drama
  • Cast: Jayaram, Urvashi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sand

Parimala & Co. is a crime-comedy movie that follows the life of a middle-class family. The peaceful life of the family is now disrupted by a local goon. However, after his murder, all hell broke loose, and the family is at the centre of this controversy.

Second Love

  • Release Date: July 13, 2026
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Dating Reality Show
  • Cast: Ramya Krishnan, contestants TBA

The new reality show on JioHotstar brings 12 thirty-somethings together to live in a luxurious villa after their recent breakups.

Dose

  • Release Date: July 10, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
  • Cast: Siju Wilson, Ashwin Kumar, Drishya Reghunath, Krisha Kurup, Jagadish

Dose is a Malayalam medical thriller that moves from theatres to streaming this week across multiple platforms. Siju Wilson leads the cast, with Ashwin Kumar, Drishya Reghunath, Krisha Kurup, and Jagadish in supporting roles. It is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Land of Football

  • Release Date: July 10, 2026
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Sports Documentary
  • Cast: NA

Land of Football is a Malayalam documentary that looks at Kerala's deep connection with football and the culture around the sport. Unlike most entries in this list, it is less about a cast and more about the people and communities that give the game its meaning.

The Westies

Release Date: July 11, 2026
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: J.K. Simmons, Titus Welliver, Tom Brittney, Jessica Frances Dukes, Sarah Bolger, Allen Leech, Stanley Morgan

The Westies takes viewers back to 1980s Hell's Kitchen and focuses on the notorious Irish-American gang of the same name. J.K. Simmons and Titus Welliver lead the case of this series, which is available for streaming on Prime Video. The title adds an international crime drama option to this week's OTT releases.

Full List of Other OTT Releases This Week:

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Trying Season 5 Prime Video July 8, 2026
Kaka Jamm Peya Chaupal July 9, 2026
Trikala - Script of God SunNXT July 9, 2026
Little House on the Prairie Netflix July 9, 2026
Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea Netflix July 10, 2026
Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours That Changed Spain Netflix July 10, 2026
The Sentinels Lionsgate Play July 10, 2026
Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil ZEE5 July 10, 2026
Choddobeshi Hoichoi July 10, 2026
The Paradise Murders Netflix July 10, 2026
The Apartment Job Netflix July 11, 2026
Susana and Elvira: No Plan B Netflix July 12, 2026
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Further reading: OTT Releases This Week, ott releases this week india, OTT Releases This Week july, OTT releases this week in Hindi
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
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