The second week of July brings a wide lineup of movies and series releasing on different OTT platforms. Ram Charan's blockbuster sports drama Peddi is now streaming on Netflix, while Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna unite for the first time since Border in the courtroom thriller known as Ikka. This week, you can also witness Ayushmann Khurrana's rom-com Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which rounds out a stacked Netflix slate. Meanwhile, global titles like The Westies and One Piece: Heroines add more variety for viewers looking beyond mainstream films. In this article, we will talk in-depth about the popular OTT releases this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more. So, without further ado, here is everything worth watching.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Peddi

Release Date: July 9, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sports, Action, Drama

Cast: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu

One of the major OTT releases for this week has to be this Ram Charan starrer movie, Peddi. The movie also features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, and it is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film revolves around Peddi, a talented athlete whose journey is shaped by personal struggles, relationships, and his determination to prove himself. The movie is currently available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Multiple reports suggest that the movie will be available in Hindi at a later date.

Ikka

Release Date: July 10, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Courtroom Drama, Thriller

Cast: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna

Ikka reunites Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna for the first time since the Border movie. This is an intense legal drama that follows Arjun Mehra, a principled defence lawyer, known for its flawless courtroom record. However, things go for a toss when he is forced to defend his bitter rival in the courtroom.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Release Date: July 10, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie follows Prajapati Pandey, played by Ayushman Khurrana, whose contented married life with journalist wife Aparna, played by Wamiqa Gabbi, spirals into chaos. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz, and it is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Sing Geetham

Release Date: July 8, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama, Musical

Cast: Ahilya Bamroo, Shalini

Sing Geetham is directed by the 94-year-old veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. The movie is a musical fantasy set in the fictional mining village of Kuberapuram. The film focuses on dreams, relationships, and the challenges faced by young artists. It is available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Balti

Release Date: July 10, 2026

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Genre: Action, Drama

Cast: Shane Nigam, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan

Balti is a Malayalam action drama film, which is written and directed by Unni Sivalingam. The movie sets in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, and follows the life of Udhayan, known as Balti. He is a passionate kabaddi player who lives with his mother. However, he gets into the world of crime. The movie is currently avialable for streaming on SonyLIV.

Parimala & Co.

Release Date: July 10, 2026

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Black Comedy, Thriller, Drama

Cast: Jayaram, Urvashi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sand

Parimala & Co. is a crime-comedy movie that follows the life of a middle-class family. The peaceful life of the family is now disrupted by a local goon. However, after his murder, all hell broke loose, and the family is at the centre of this controversy.

Second Love

Release Date: July 13, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Dating Reality Show

Cast: Ramya Krishnan, contestants TBA

The new reality show on JioHotstar brings 12 thirty-somethings together to live in a luxurious villa after their recent breakups.

Dose

Release Date: July 10, 2026

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Cast: Siju Wilson, Ashwin Kumar, Drishya Reghunath, Krisha Kurup, Jagadish

Dose is a Malayalam medical thriller that moves from theatres to streaming this week across multiple platforms. Siju Wilson leads the cast, with Ashwin Kumar, Drishya Reghunath, Krisha Kurup, and Jagadish in supporting roles. It is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Release Date: July 10, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Sports Documentary

Cast: NA

Land of Football is a Malayalam documentary that looks at Kerala's deep connection with football and the culture around the sport. Unlike most entries in this list, it is less about a cast and more about the people and communities that give the game its meaning.

The Westies

Release Date: July 11, 2026

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: J.K. Simmons, Titus Welliver, Tom Brittney, Jessica Frances Dukes, Sarah Bolger, Allen Leech, Stanley Morgan

The Westies takes viewers back to 1980s Hell's Kitchen and focuses on the notorious Irish-American gang of the same name. J.K. Simmons and Titus Welliver lead the case of this series, which is available for streaming on Prime Video. The title adds an international crime drama option to this week's OTT releases.

Full List of Other OTT Releases This Week: