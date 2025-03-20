Technology News
English Edition

Sabdham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aadhi Pinisetty’s Horror Thriller

Aadhi Pinisetty’s horror film Sabdham is set for its digital debut. Find out its OTT release date and where to watch.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 March 2025 21:49 IST
Sabdham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aadhi Pinisetty’s Horror Thriller

Photo Credit: YouTube/Powerful Media 2M

Sabdham OTT release is reportedly set for March 28, 2025

Highlights
  • Sabdham OTT release is reportedly set for March 28, 2025
  • The Tamil horror stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon
  • The film follows a paranormal mystery in a medical college
Advertisement

Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon's horror thriller Sabdham has completed a successful theatrical run and is now set for its digital premiere. The Tamil film, directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, hit cinemas on February 28, 2025 and has been well received by audiences. Reports indicate that Sabdham will start streaming on Prime Video from March 28, 2025, though official confirmation is still awaited. The film, produced under 7G Films and AAlpha Frames, features a gripping supernatural mystery set against the backdrop of a medical college.

When and Where to Watch Sabdham

Sabdham will make its OTT debut on Prime Video on March 28, 2025. While the streaming platform is yet to confirm the release date officially, sources suggest that the announcement could be made soon. The film's theatrical success has heightened anticipation for its digital release, making it one of the awaited Tamil horror films of the year.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sabdham

The trailer of Sabdham hinted at an eerie and suspenseful storyline revolving around unexplained deaths at a medical college in Munnar. Aadhi Pinisetty portrays Ruben, a paranormal investigator from Mumbai, who is called to examine a series of deaths initially believed to be suicides. However, growing whispers of supernatural occurrences lead him to uncover unsettling connections. Lakshmi Menon plays Avanthika, a house surgeon and lecturer at the college, whose scepticism about paranormal events clashes with Ruben's investigative approach. The narrative unfolds as they attempt to unravel the truth behind the chilling incidents.

Cast and Crew of Sabdham

The film features Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon in lead roles, with supporting performances from Simran, Laila, and Redin Kingsley. Arivazhagan Venkatachalam helmed the project as both writer and director. The production was overseen by Siva and S. Banupriya Siva under 7G Films and AAlpha Frames. Cinematography was handled by Arun Bathmanaban, while S. Thaman composed the film's haunting musical score.

Reception of Sabdham

Sabdham has reportedly performed well at the box office, drawing audiences with its horror elements and suspense-driven storytelling. It has an IMDb rating of 6.1 / 10.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sabdham OTT release, Aadhi Pinisetty, Tamil horror film, Lakshmi Menon, Sabdham Prime Video, Sabdham streaming
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE+ Price, Design, Key Features Surface Online Again
CMF Phone 2 Alleged Hands-on Images Leak Online; Suggests Triple Rear Camera Setup
Sabdham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aadhi Pinisetty’s Horror Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y19e With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  2. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Battery, Charging Details Revealed; Price Range Tipped
  4. CMF Phone 2 Alleged Hands-on Renders Suggest Upgraded Rear Camera Setup
  5. iPhone 17 Air Case Leak Hints at Pixel-Like Rear Camera Design
  6. HMD Barbie PhoneÂ With 2.8-Inch Display, Themed Accessories Launched in India
  7. Google Pixel 9a Uses an Older Modem Compared to Other Pixel 9 Models
  8. New HMD Smartphone Surfaces Online, Could Be the Pulse 2 Pro
  9. NASA, SpaceX Crew-9 Returns on Crew Dragon Freedom After 171 Days in Space
#Latest Stories
  1. Brahma Anandam Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know
  2. A Complete Unknown OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Timothée Chalamet’s Biopic
  3. Touch Me Not Telugu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Sabdham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aadhi Pinisetty’s Horror Thriller
  5. Wolf-Rayet 104's Orbit Tilt Reduces Gamma-Ray Burst Threat, Study Finds
  6. Mount Spurr Volcano in Alaska Shows Signs of Possible Eruption
  7. Iguanas Travelled 5,000 Miles to Fiji on Rafts 34 Million Years Ago
  8. Atacama Telescope Reveals Most Detailed Cosmic Microwave Background Yet
  9. NASA, SpaceX Crew-9 Returns on Crew Dragon Freedom After 171 Days in Space
  10. Rocket Lab Launches Final Five Satellites for Kinéis' IoT Constellation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »