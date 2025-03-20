Sabdham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aadhi Pinisetty’s Horror Thriller

Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon's horror thriller Sabdham has completed a successful theatrical run and is now set for its digital premiere. The Tamil film, directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, hit cinemas on February 28, 2025 and has been well received by audiences. Reports indicate that Sabdham will start streaming on Prime Video from March 28, 2025, though official confirmation is still awaited. The film, produced under 7G Films and AAlpha Frames, features a gripping supernatural mystery set against the backdrop of a medical college.

When and Where to Watch Sabdham

Sabdham will make its OTT debut on Prime Video on March 28, 2025. While the streaming platform is yet to confirm the release date officially, sources suggest that the announcement could be made soon. The film's theatrical success has heightened anticipation for its digital release, making it one of the awaited Tamil horror films of the year.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sabdham

The trailer of Sabdham hinted at an eerie and suspenseful storyline revolving around unexplained deaths at a medical college in Munnar. Aadhi Pinisetty portrays Ruben, a paranormal investigator from Mumbai, who is called to examine a series of deaths initially believed to be suicides. However, growing whispers of supernatural occurrences lead him to uncover unsettling connections. Lakshmi Menon plays Avanthika, a house surgeon and lecturer at the college, whose scepticism about paranormal events clashes with Ruben's investigative approach. The narrative unfolds as they attempt to unravel the truth behind the chilling incidents.

Cast and Crew of Sabdham

The film features Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon in lead roles, with supporting performances from Simran, Laila, and Redin Kingsley. Arivazhagan Venkatachalam helmed the project as both writer and director. The production was overseen by Siva and S. Banupriya Siva under 7G Films and AAlpha Frames. Cinematography was handled by Arun Bathmanaban, while S. Thaman composed the film's haunting musical score.

Reception of Sabdham

Sabdham has reportedly performed well at the box office, drawing audiences with its horror elements and suspense-driven storytelling. It has an IMDb rating of 6.1 / 10.