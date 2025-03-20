Technology News
CMF Phone 2 Alleged Hands-on Images Leak Online; Suggests Triple Rear Camera Setup

CMF Phone 1 has a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2025 16:41 IST
CMF Phone 1 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

  • CMF Phone 1 was launched in July, 2024
  • The renders show the alleged CMF Phone 2 in a black colour
  • The overall design of the phone appears to be similar to the CMF Phone 1
CMF Phone 2 is believed to hit shelves soon as a successor to last year's CMF Phone 1. The Nothing sub-brand is yet to confirm its existence, but ahead of it, alleged renders of the phone have leaked online. The renders show the rear panel design of the CMF Phone 2, suggesting a redesigned rear camera unit comprising three sensors. The overall design of the phone appears to be similar to the CMF Phone 1 with a matte finish.

A Reddit user (UpperPerformer6651) shared alleged hands-on images and a concept image of CMF Phone 2 showcasing its back panel. The renders suggest a triple rear camera unit on the handset and the sensors are placed in a triangular shape alongside the flash. This, if true, would be a significant upgrade over the CMF Phone 1. The existing model has a dual camera setup on the rear panel comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor and a portrait sensor.

cmf phone 2 reddit upperperformer6651 CMF Phone 2

CMF Phone surfaced in leaked images on Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit/ UpperPerformer6651

 

The renders show the alleged CMF Phone 2 in a black colour. It appears to have a matte finish and the screws on the rear panel suggest that it will support interchangeable covers and proprietary accessories like its predecessor. The screws seem to be arranged in the same position as they are on the CMF Phone 1. Accessories of the first-generation device are likely to be compatible with the new phone.

CMF Phone 1 Price, Specifications

CMF Phone 1, the first smartphone from the Nothing sub-brand, was unveiled in India in July 2024 with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. It boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The CMF Phone 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The handset has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

 

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Swappable rear panel
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Good performance
  • Clean User Interface
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • No stereo speakers
  • No dedicated wide-angle or telephoto lens
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE+ Price, Design, Key Features Surface Online Again

