Court – State vs. A Nobody OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Courtroom Drama

Court – State vs. A Nobody is set to premiere on Netflix following its theatrical run. Here’s everything you need to know.

Updated: 14 March 2025 15:00 IST
Court – State vs. A Nobody OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Courtroom Drama

Photo Credit: Book MYshow

Court – State vs. A Nobody has gained buzz with Nani as presenter.

Highlights
  • Court – State vs. A Nobody will stream on Netflix post-theatrical run
  • The courtroom drama features Sivaji, Harsh Roshan, and Priyadarshi
  • The film delves into the complexities of the POCSO Act with an intense na
A strong buzz has surrounded Court – State vs. A Nobody since its announcement, with actor Nani backing the film as its presenter. The courtroom drama, directed by debutant Ram Jagadeesh, delves into a case involving the POCSO Act. The film features Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Appala, Priyadarshi, Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Rohini, Harshavardhan, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in key roles. With paid premieres scheduled across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, anticipation for its theatrical release remains high.

When and Where to Watch Court – State vs. A Nobody

Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for Court – State vs. A Nobody. The digital rights were reportedly secured for Rs. 8 crore, a significant deal for a small-budget film. The official streaming date on the platform is yet to be confirmed.

Official Trailer and Plot of Court – State vs. A Nobody

The film follows Chandu, a college dropout who earns a living through odd jobs. His relationship with Jabili, a young woman from a conservative family, triggers a legal battle when her uncle manipulates the POCSO Act to frame him. With his family struggling to find legal aid, a rookie lawyer, Teja, steps in to fight the case. The trailer highlights intense courtroom confrontations and emotional stakes, setting the stage for a gripping legal drama.

Cast and Crew of Court – State vs. A Nobody

The film features veteran actor Sivaji in a pivotal role as the antagonistic uncle, marking a striking transformation from his previous roles. Harsh Roshan plays the lead, with Sridevi Appala making her debut. Priyadarshi takes on the role of the determined lawyer. The film is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni, with Deepthi Ganta serving as co-producer. Vijay Bulganin has composed the music.

Reception of Court – State vs. A Nobody

The film has been praised for its realistic portrayal of legal proceedings and strong performances. Reviewers have commended the screenplay's depth, particularly in handling the legal nuances of the POCSO Act. While some storytelling shortcuts have been noted, the film's message and performances have been well received.

Court – State vs. A Nobody OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Courtroom Drama
