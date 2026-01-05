Technology News
Salute Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More

Salute is a 2022 Malayalam crime thriller film that is now streaming on the OTT platform. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 January 2026 16:30 IST
Salute Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: Sony LIV

Salute is now available to stream on Sony LIV.

  • Salute is a Malayalam Crime Thriller Film
  • It stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Sony LIV
Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Salute is a 2022 Malayalam-language crime thriller film that has now made its way to the digital screens. The film follows a police officer who takes a voluntary leave after being forced by the senior officials, including his brother, to frame an innocent person for a murder, only to conclude the case under political pressure. However, surrounded by guilt, he soon quits the force and returns after a while, only to investigate the real mystery behind the murder.

When and Where to Watch Salute

The film is now available to stream on Sony LIV in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Salute

The film follows SI Aravind Karunakaran (Played by Dulquer Salmaan), a dedicated police officer, who is a part of the team, investigating a brutal murder of a middle-aged couple. However, under the political pressure, the team frames an innocent named Murali, and releases the convict. Driven by guilt, Aravind quits his job voluntarily. After few years, he returns to the system, only to arrest the real murderer and uncover the chains of murders. Soon, he is confronted by the corrupt system and moral compromises. The sequences of the film are highly engaging and packed with twists and turns.

Cast and Crew of Salute

Written by Bobby and Sanjay, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, supported by Manoj K Jayan, Diana Penty, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saniya Iyappan, and more. The music composers of the film are Jakes Bejoy and Santhosh Narayanan, while Dulquer Salmaan, himself has produced it.

Reception of Salute

The film was theatrically released on March 17th, 2022, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.0/10.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: salute movie, Malayalam crime thriller, Sony LIV, OTT Platform, IMDb
