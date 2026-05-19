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Bhishmar Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Entertaining Tale

Bhishmar delivers romance, humour and chaos through one unexpected night.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 May 2026 16:00 IST
Bhishmar Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Entertaining Tale

Photo Credit: SunNXT

Bhishmar is set to stream on SunNXT from May 22, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Murukun’s peaceful life changes after meeting a mysterious stranger.
  • Bhishmar blends romance, humour and action in one lively story.
  • Dhyan and Vishnu share screen space in their first duo project.
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Add Bhishmar to your movie-watching bucket list as it is coming soon on OTT! It is based on a chance encounter between two men. Their interaction triggered many events in just a single night. This movie is a love story packed with action and romantic scenes. It has been produced by East Coast Communications. The movie is from the comedy genre. Dhyan and Vishnu played their first duo in it. Bhishmar is about a man who is living a simple life but meets unhappiness because of one of the strangers approaching him.

When and Where to Watch

Bhishmar is landing on May 22, 2026, on the OTT platform, SunNXT in Malayalam.

Trailer and Plot

Bhishmar is set in Palakkad and there is a man named Murukun who is a vegetable seller. On the other hand, Arvind is a stranger who disturbs his life. His ex-lover, named Gauri, is now married and he is still trying to overcome that. Aravind reaches out for help regarding his girlfriend's kidnapping. This simple help turned out to be a difficult and challenging incident for him. The movie is later filled with different funny incidents that will keep the viewers engaged. Murukan and Arvind later become friends and then sort out the danger together. Murukan is brainy and he smartly saves Arvind and himself.

Cast and Crew

East Coast Vijayan has directed Bhishmar. Asana Gopi has written the story. Dhyan Srinivasan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Indrans and Divya Pillai have played important roles. John Kutty has edited the movie.

Reception

Bhishmar has an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10 as it is a light-hearted movie and has a simple story filled with love and humour.

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Further reading: Bhishmar, SunNXT, Malayalam comedy drama, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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