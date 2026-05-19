Scarlet Now Available for Streaming: Where to Watch This Hamlet-Inspired Anime Online?

Scarlet is a 2025 Japanese anime that is the story of a princess who is isolated from the entire world and then meets a pacifist from the future who challenges her. It has gotten its inspiration from the Shakespearean Tragedy Hamlet. The princess can cross time and reach across any time and space. She realised this after her father was murdered and she began seeking revenge for him. It was released on November 21, 2025, by Sony Pictures and Toho. In the U.S., it was released on February 6, 2026.

When and Where to Watch

Scarlet is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. It is also available on Apple TV to watch.

Trailer and Plot

It is a story about a princess who gets deeply sad after her father's death and desolates her life. Her father, King Amleth, is executed by his brother Claudius. When she grew up Claudius became the king and he is an anarchist. She faces her uncle at a ball and wants to take revenge. She fails at this and collapses after drinking poisonous wine which was for Claudius. When she awakens, she sees a world where both the living and the dead are present.

Cast and Crew

Scarlet has been written and directed by Momusa Hosoda. Studio Chizu has animated it and has co-produced it with Nippon Television and Columbia Pictures. Mana Ashida, Yuichiro Saito and Toshimi Tanjo have given their voices.

Reception

Scarlet has an IMDb rating of 6.3 out of 10 and is loved by viewers for its fantasy-related concept.