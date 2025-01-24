Technology News
Sivarapalli, Telugu Remake of Panchayat, Now Available on Prime Video

Sivarapalli, the Telugu version of Panchayat, is streaming on Prime Video from January 24.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 January 2025 16:25 IST
Sivarapalli, Telugu Remake of Panchayat, Now Available on Prime Video

Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

Sivarapalli, the Telugu version of Panchayat, is streaming on Prime Video from January 24

  • Sivarapalli streams exclusively on Prime Video from January 24
  • Telugu remake of popular series Panchayat available worldwide
  • A heartwarming comedy-drama set in rural India, with relatable moments
Prime Video is set to bring Sivarapalli, a Telugu adaptation of the popular Hindi web series Panchayat, to audiences on January 24. The series, produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), promises an engaging mix of comedy and drama, exploring the daily lives and experiences of rural India. Featuring eight episodes, the show has generated significant anticipation among viewers who appreciate relatable narratives grounded in the country's heartlands.

When and Where to Watch Sivarapalli

Sivarapalli will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on January 24, catering to audiences in over 240 countries and territories. The series will stream in Telugu, accompanied by English subtitles, ensuring accessibility for a wider audience. The show's release aims to connect viewers with the unique stories and dynamics of village life.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sivarapalli

The trailer for Sivarapalli was unveiled recently, offering a glimpse into the life of Shyam, an engineering graduate who finds himself unexpectedly posted as the secretary of the Sivarapalli panchayat. Struggling to adjust to the unfamiliar environment, Shyam encounters eccentric villagers and navigates challenging situations with humour and resilience. The trailer highlights the amusing yet heartfelt moments that define his journey, blending rural charm with universal themes of community and personal growth.

Cast and Crew of Sivarapalli

Directed by Bhaskhar Maurya and written by Shanmukha Prashanth, Sivarapalli boasts a talented ensemble cast. Rag Mayur leads the series as Shyam, supported by Muralidhar Goud, Rupa Lakshmi, Uday Gurrala, Sunny Palle and Pavani Karanam. Each cast member contributes to the authenticity and appeal of the series, which aims to capture the essence of village life. Sivarapalli's narrative promises to resonate with audiences, offering a refreshing and relatable portrayal of rural India, as seen through the eyes of its characters.

 

Further reading: Sivarapalli, Panchayat remake, Telugu series, Prime Video, rural drama, comedy-drama, TVF
Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch Date Set for January 28; Design, Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
Sivarapalli, Telugu Remake of Panchayat, Now Available on Prime Video
