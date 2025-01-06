Technology News
Rifle Club OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Vijayaraghavan's Thriller

Rifle Club, a Malayalam thriller starring Vijayaraghavan, is reported to stream on Netflix in five different languages.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 January 2025 13:03 IST


Photo Credit: YouTube/OTTPLAY

Rifle Club streams on Netflix Jan 2025.

  • Rifle Club set to stream on Netflix in January 2025
  • Malayalam thriller stars Vijayaraghavan and Dileesh Pothan
  • Rs. 21 crore box office hit now heading for OTT release
The Malayalam action thriller Rifle Club, starring Vijayaraghavan and Dileesh Pothan, is set to make its digital debut. Having premiered in theatres on December 19, 2024, the film has reportedly struck an OTT deal. It is expected to stream on Netflix by late January 2025, catering to audiences in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The theatrical release garnered positive reviews and a global box office collection of Rs. 21 crores.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rifle Club

The trailer of Rifle Club hinted at an intense, action-packed storyline. Set against the backdrop of the Western Ghats, the narrative unfolds in a rifle club where members skilled in hunting are forced into a battle for survival. The arrival of a vengeful arms dealer and his gang sets the stage for a gripping confrontation. The film delves into themes of legacy, resilience, and camaraderie, as the club's members defend their values amidst dire circumstances.

Cast and Crew of Rifle Club

An impressive ensemble cast drives the film, featuring Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, and Vani Viswanath alongside talents like Surabhi Lakshmi, Darshana Rajendran, and Anurag Kashyap. Directed by Aashiq Abu, Rifle Club also marks the acting debut of rapper Hanumankind and the Malayalam debut of Anurag Kashyap. The screenplay is penned by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Karunakaran, and Suhas, with cinematography helmed by Aashiq Abu and editing by V. Saajan. Music for the film is composed by Rex Vijayan. The production was overseen by Aashiq Abu, Vincent Vadakkan, and Vishal Vincent Tony under OPM Cinemas and TRU Stories.

Reception of Rifle Club

The action-thriller opened to favourable reviews, with critics praising the storytelling and performances. Its Rs. 21-crore box office earnings underscore its popularity among viewers. It has an IMDb rating of 7.4 / 10.

 

Further reading: Rifle Club, Malayalam Thriller, Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Netflix Release, OTT Premiere, Action Drama

