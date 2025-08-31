Technology News
Songs of Paradise Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Song of Paradise, a tribute to Raj Begum, starring Saba Azad and Soni Razdan, is ready to stream on Prime Video, starting 29th August.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 August 2025 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: Prime Video

Songs of Paradise, a Danish Renzu film, premiered Aug 29 on Prime Video

  • Songs of Paradise is a tribute to Raj Begum
  • An inspiring tale of women's empowerment through music and courage
  • A cultural journey blends music, defiance and her fearless spirit
Inspired by Padma Shri Raj Begum's life, Songs of Paradise is set to premiere on Prime Video. The movie stars Soni Razdan and Saba Azad, and it talks about Kashmir's first famous playback singer. The movie has released on August 29, 2025. The film is directed by Danish Renzu and set against the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir. It is a tribute to Raj Begum for her musical works and for how she helped women develop their identity. Here is everything you need to know about the film Songs of Paradise, including the cast, storyline, and other details.

When and Where to Watch Songs of Paradise

The new film Songs of Paradise was released on Prime Video on 29th August 2025.

Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Danish Renzu and co-written with Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo. It features a stellar cast consisting of Saba Azad and Soni Razdan, who portray Noor Begum in various areas of life. The other cast comprises Lillete Dubey, Taaru Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha, alongside Zain Khan Durrani, who are also a part of this musical and empowering tale.

The Storyline

Directed by Danish Renzu, the film is produced by Apple Tree Pictures and Renzu Films, and presented by Excel Entertainment. It is based on the inspiring life of Padma Shri recipient Raj Begum. The journey of Raj Behum, the movie draws inspiration from the life of Raj Behum, who was once a very popular name in Kashmir as a Playback singer; her impact went far beyond the realm of music.

She soon became a cultural hero for her role in empowering women during a time when women were limited. The film blends music, defiance, and the fearless spirit of Kashmir's first female singer, inspiring them in religion and carving a cultural movement in society.

Reception

Songs of Paradise, a Danish Renzu film, has released on Prime Video on August 29, 2025. The movie is an inspiring tale of Kashmir's first Padmi Shri recipient Raj Begum, who uplifted women at a time when society was conservative; she not only led by religion but also culturally.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

