Inspired by Padma Shri Raj Begum's life, Songs of Paradise is set to premiere on Prime Video. The movie stars Soni Razdan and Saba Azad, and it talks about Kashmir's first famous playback singer. The movie has released on August 29, 2025. The film is directed by Danish Renzu and set against the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir. It is a tribute to Raj Begum for her musical works and for how she helped women develop their identity. Here is everything you need to know about the film Songs of Paradise, including the cast, storyline, and other details.

When and Where to Watch Songs of Paradise

Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Danish Renzu and co-written with Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo. It features a stellar cast consisting of Saba Azad and Soni Razdan, who portray Noor Begum in various areas of life. The other cast comprises Lillete Dubey, Taaru Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha, alongside Zain Khan Durrani, who are also a part of this musical and empowering tale.

The Storyline

Directed by Danish Renzu, the film is produced by Apple Tree Pictures and Renzu Films, and presented by Excel Entertainment. It is based on the inspiring life of Padma Shri recipient Raj Begum. The journey of Raj Behum, the movie draws inspiration from the life of Raj Behum, who was once a very popular name in Kashmir as a Playback singer; her impact went far beyond the realm of music.

She soon became a cultural hero for her role in empowering women during a time when women were limited. The film blends music, defiance, and the fearless spirit of Kashmir's first female singer, inspiring them in religion and carving a cultural movement in society.

Reception

