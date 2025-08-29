Technology News
Realme 15T India Launch Date Announced; Colourways, Key Features Confirmed

Realme 15T will feature a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 14:10 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 15T has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance

  • Realme 15T will have a 6.7-inch 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display
  • It will be equipped with a 6,050 sq mm AirFlow VC cooling system
  • The Realme 15T will have an aluminium alloy lens module and centre frame
Realme 15T will be unveiled in India soon, and the Chinese smartphone maker has announced the launch date and confirmed several key features of its upcoming handset. The design and colourways of the smartphone have also been revealed. It will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera as well as a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Realme will equip the handset with a 7,000mAh battery, with support for 10W reverse charging. It is set to join the existing Realme 15 series in the country, which comprises a Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro models.

Realme 15T India Specifications, Colourways 

The Realme 15T will launch in India on September 2 at 12pm (noon) IST, the company confirmed in a press release. The phone will be sold via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store and select offline stores. It will come in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium colour options.

The company claims that the Realme 15T will come with a textured matte 4R design with nano-scale microcrystalline lithography to offer a fingerprint-resistant and anti-slip finish. It is said to have IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will also have an aluminium alloy lens module and middle frame.

The upcoming Realme 15T will sport a 6.7-inch 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display with up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit colour depth and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will be equipped with a 6,050 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber (VC) cooling system for thermal management.

For optics, the Realme 15T will get a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel sensor. It is said to support up to 4K video recording. It will also feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The handset will support AI-backed editing tools like AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, and AI Landscape.

The company also says that the handset will be equipped with a 7000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging. It is claimed to last more than a full day, still retaining 50 percent charge by night. The smartphone will measure 7.79mm in thickness and weigh 181g.

A recent leak suggested that the Realme 15T will cost Rs. 20,999, Rs. 22,999, and Rs. 24,999 in India for the 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB,  and12GB+256GB variants, respectively.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 15T, Realme 15T India Launch, Realme 15T Colour Options, Realme 15T Specifications, Realme 15 series, Realme
OpenAI Introduces GPT-Realtime Speech Generation Model, Makes Realtime API Generally Available

