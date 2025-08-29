Technology News
NASA’s Orion Control Room Prepares for Artemis II Lunar Mission

NASA has opened the Orion Mission Evaluation Room to support Artemis II, the first crewed flight around the Moon in over 50 years.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 August 2025 23:21 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/Rad Sinyak

NASA unveils Orion MER at Johnson Space Center to monitor Artemis II crewed mission 24/7

  • Orion Mission Evaluation Room to support Artemis II flight
  • Engineers monitor Orion’s systems around the clock for safety
  • Data gathered will shape future Artemis lunar missions
NASA's Artemis program is getting ready for Artemis II, the next mission that will use the Orion spacecraft to transport humans around the Moon. For the first time since the Apollo era, humans will venture outside of low Earth orbit during the 10-day Artemis II mission. NASA is working to send people back to the moon with Artemis II. NASA has established a new Orion Mission Evaluation Room (MER) at Johnson Space Center to support this mission. Teams of engineers will work in this room to keep an eye on Orion's systems while it is in flight. This facility, which is manned 24/7, will contribute to the crew's safety.

Purpose and Function of the Orion Control Room

According to NASA, the Orion Mission Evaluation Room (MER) acts as a real-time engineering support hub for the Artemis II mission while NASA's flight controllers pilot Orion from the main control room. The MER team compares live telemetry to the spacecraft's expected performance and troubleshoots any anomalies. If problems arise, MER can coordinate help from other NASA centers or Orion's industry partners to resolve them. The room also collects all flight data; engineers will study this telemetry afterward to see how Orion performed and guide future Artemis missions.

Design, Technology and People in Orion's Control Room

Physically, the Orion control room is a state-of-the-art annex to NASA's mission control center. It houses 24 console stations, each with multiple monitors, and will be staffed around the clock during Artemis II. Each console is usually manned by two experts, and all of Orion's major systems have dedicated engineers monitoring them. Staff from NASA work alongside engineers from Lockheed Martin, the European Space Agency and Airbus. The room's design is modern — even featuring hexagonal ceiling lights — highlighting Orion's advanced technology. In effect, the MER brings Orion's engineering brain trust under one roof, ensuring experts watch over every aspect of the flight.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Artemis II, Orion spacecraft
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
