A Spider-Man Noir live-action series is reportedly in development at Amazon. As per a new report, the show will be centred around an 'older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City', though under the mask, we won't be seeing Peter Parker. Oren Uziel — best known for Mortal Kombat and The Cloverfield Paradox — is attached to write and executive-produce the as yet untitled series. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who rose to prominence with the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, helped Uziel conceive the Spider-Man Noir project. Miller also corroborated the report on Twitter, promising “it's going to be amazing.”

For the uninitiated, Spider-Man Noir is an alternate, moody version of the beloved web-slinger, who first appeared in the eponymous 2009 Marvel comic book series. Set in the 1930s amidst the Great Depression, our protagonist Peter Parker is bitten by a spider when examining a stolen relic, causing him to pass out and see visions of a Spider-God who grants him powers. As stated in a report by Variety, the series will feature someone else as the protagonist. When it comes to physical appearance, this version is generally seen all donned in black, wearing a stealth mask with goggles, a black makeshift suit, a trench coat, and a fedora. An on-screen interpretation of him was seen in the aforementioned 2018 animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which saw Nicolas Cage voicing the character. Currently, there are no casting details for the untitled Spider-Man Noir show.

Can confirm! And also confirm that it's going to be amazing. https://t.co/kFTB9AAeaJ — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) February 9, 2023

As of now, Amazon Studios has not confirmed any technical details for the project either — as to whether the show will follow a similarly bleak, black-and-white colour palette as the comic books. Back in November, Sony Pictures Television got into a multi-year agreement with Amazon Prime Video and MGM+ to produce multiple live-action Spider-Man series. The first of them was confirmed to be Silk: Spider Society, which follows Cindy Moon, a classmate of Parker, who gets bit by the same radioactive arachnid that made him the central Spider-Man character. Lord and Miller serve as executive producers on this series as well, alongside The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang who is attached for a similar role.

At this point, it is unclear what other Spider-Man projects Sony has in store for us, considering the studio controls filming rights to 'over 900 characters' from that universe. The studio also worked with Marvel Studios on the rebooted Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland, even bringing back characters from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb movies in the epic film Spider-Man: No Way Home which spanned the extended Spider-Man multiverse. An extended cut of the movie, which adds 11 minutes of additional footage, is now streaming over on Netflix. Sony also worked on a handful of live-action films featuring Tom Hardy's Venom, alongside Internet meme-culture favourite Morbius, led by Jared Leto.

Currently, there is no release window for the untitled Spider-Man Noir series. It is also unclear what other Spider-Man stories Sony plans to convert into live-action adaptations.

