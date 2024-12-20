Technology News
Here's How to Play Squid Game on Google Search Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Squid Game season 1 was released on Netflix in 2021.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2024 19:46 IST
Here's How to Play Squid Game on Google Search Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Photo Credit: X/@SquidGame

Squid Game season 2 will release on premiere on Netflix on December 26

Highlights
  • The blue circle on the left will allow you to move the characters forward
  • You can stop the characters from moving using the red X button
  • The protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, leads the series
Squid Game season 2 is coming to Netflix on December 26. In the days leading up to the release, the video streaming platform is teaming up with artists all over the world to promote the show. Netflix teamed up with rapper Hanumankind for a song inspired by the show. In India, 'Pink Guards' were seen escorting singer Diljit Dosanjh at an airport. Several public places, including many metro stations in Delhi, have seen banners with images of the masked 'Frontman' and the Young-hee doll. Now, you can immerse yourself in the frenzy by playing the Red Light, Green Light game on Google Search.

Google Search Squid Game: How to Play

To play the game, you have to search for "Squid Game" on Google. This will work on both mobile and desktop browsers. You will then see a brown rectangle gamepad icon appear at the bottom of the screen overlayed on the search results. To begin the game, you can tap or click on the icon. You will then see a layout resembling the Red Light, Green Light game.

The blue circle on the left will allow you to move the six sweatsuit-clad individuals forward. The objective is to have them walk till the finish line while the doll, Young-Hee, looks away. You can stop the characters before the doll turns around by clicking the red X button on the right. If you fail, one of the players is eliminated from the game and disappears from the screen. If any character makes it to the finish line, you win and get a shower of virtual confetti on the screen.

Squid Game Season 2 Launch: When and What to Expect

Squid Game season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 26. The series stars actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo among others. Notably, the show has been confirmed for a third and final season, slated to be released in late 2025.

Squid Game season 1 introduced us to the titular deadly game, which compels participants to wager their lives for a chance at a life-altering cash prize or face severe repercussions. The protagonist, Seong Gi-hun played by actor Lee Jung-jae, will continue to lead the series in season 2. 

Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game Season 2

  • Release Date 26 December 2024
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun







