This week of December is ready to offer viewers a dynamic mix of drama, action, documentaries, and comedy across popular streaming platforms. Viewers can explore powerful personal journeys, gripping war stories, and heartwarming narratives, while thrilling action adventures and fantasy epics promise edge-of-your-seat entertainment. Stand-up specials and reality competition series bring laughter and suspense, while animated features provide family-friendly fun for all ages. With gripping stories of resilience, love, and friendship, this month's lineup blends heartfelt drama, historical accounts, and high-octane adventures.

New OTT Releases This Week (December 16 - December 21)

Check out the popular OTT releases for this week:

Girls Will Be Girls

Release Date: December 16

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, Kajol Chugh, Kesav Binoy Kiron, Jitin Gulati, Devika Shahani, Akash Pramanik, Nandini Verma, Aman Desai, Pradeep Kapoor

A heartfelt coming-of-age drama following 16-year-old Mira and her complex bond with her mother. Set in a Himalayan boarding school, the story explores themes of teenage love, mother-daughter dynamics, and societal views on female desire. This Indo-French co-production premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Zebra

Release Date: December 20

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Aha

Cast: Priya Bhavani Shankar, Jeniffer Piccinato, Satyadev Kancharana, Dhananjay, Amrutha Iyengar, Urvashi Rautela, Sathyaraj, Kalyani N, Satya, Sunil, Suresh Chandra Menon

This Telugu-language thriller revolves around a man whose life takes a chaotic turn when Rs 5 crore is mistakenly deposited in his account. A suspenseful cat-and-mouse chase ensues, and the film is a must-watch for fans of financial crime thrillers.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Release Date: December 20

Genre: Documentary

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Yo Yo Honey Singh

This documentary takes a deep dive into the rise, fall, and comeback of the iconic rapper Honey Singh. Directed by Mozez Singh, it offers an insightful look into his life and the legacy of his musical career.

Spy x Family Code: White

Release Date: December 21

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy

Where to Watch: Netflix

A winter getaway for the Forger family becomes a web of secrets as their hidden lives are exposed. Loid and Yor hide their spy and assassin roles, while their telepathic daughter, Anya, becomes entangled in a mission that could endanger world peace.

What If...? Season 3

Release Date: December 22

Genre: Animation, Superhero

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Marvel's animated series returns for its third season, exploring alternate realities where familiar MCU characters face unexpected twists and form new alliances, narrated by The Watcher.

Moonwalk

Release Date: December 20

Genre: Comedy

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Cast: Meenakshi Raveendran, Sanjana Doss, Thushara Pillai, Nainita Maria, Thonnackal Jayachandran, Manoj Moses, Arjun Manilal, Sreekanth Murali, B. Siddharth, Sreekumar R Nair, Anunath, Appu Ashary, Sujith Prabhakar, AkhilSamVijay, Anyra Dayaseelan, Rishi Kainikkara

A quirky comedy that pits two thieves, Tarik and Maddy, against each other in a bizarre heist challenge. Hilarious twists, a love triangle, and a legendary cellmate make this a fun watch.

The Six Triple Eight

Release Date: December 20

Genre: Historical Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Jeffery, Moriah Brown, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Gregg Sulkin, Pepi Sonuga, Jay Reeves, Shanice Williams, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston, Susan Sarandon, Austin Nichols, Lyne Odums, Jeanté Godlock, and more

This inspiring film tells the true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black women's Army Corps unit deployed overseas during WWII. It celebrates the courage and resilience of these women, starring Kerry Washington.

Pallotty 90's Kids

Release Date: December 18

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: Manorama Max\

Cast: Ajisha Prabhakaran, Niranjana Anoop, Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Sudhi Koppa, Dinesh Prabhakar, Maria Prince, Adhish Praveen, Abu Valayamkulam

An award-winning Malayalam film that captures the nostalgia of 1990s Kerala. The heartwarming tale of childhood friendships is a must-watch for anyone longing for a trip down memory lane.

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma

Release Date: December 17

Genre: Documentary

Where to Watch: Netflix

This sports docuseries chronicles NFL star Aaron Rodgers' recovery from an Achilles injury, reflecting on pivotal moments in his career and his journey back to the game.

Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It

Release Date: December 18

Genre: Stand-up Comedy

Where to Watch: Netflix

Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng returns with a standup special, discussing the darker sides of men's self-help, fertility treatment fiascos, and scam-sensitive parents in his sharp, engaging style.

The Manny Season 2

Release Date: December 18

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Sandra Echeverría, Iván Amozurrutia, Diana Bovio, Josemaría Torre Hütt, Anthony Giulietti, Alexander Tavizón, Cassandra Iturralde, Moisés Arizmendi, Eugenio Montessoro, Maru Bravo, Alfredo Huereca, Matias Desiderio, María Gonllegos, Sara Isabel Quintero, Pamela Almanza, Goretty Tello, Ivanna Castro

The romantic comedy-drama returns with Gabriel and Jimena crossing paths once again, this time with more passion and intrigue. Will they give love another shot?

Julia's Stepping Stones

Release Date: December 18

Genre: Documentary

Where to Watch: Netflix

A short documentary about Oscar-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert, highlighting the social, personal, and economic forces that shaped her successful career.

Beast Games

Release Date: December 19

Genre: Reality Show

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Hosted by Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast), this competitive reality show features over 1,000 contestants battling in various games for a record-breaking prize of $5 million.

The Secret Lives of Animals

Release Date: December 19

Genre: Documentary

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

This documentary showcases rare footage of animal behaviour across 77 species from different parts of the world, offering fascinating insights into their intelligence and adaptability.

Ferry 2

Release Date: December 20

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Huub Stapel, Frank Lammers, Hamza Othman, Aiko Beemsterboer, Marouane Meftah, Huub Smit, Monic Hendrickx, Jonas Smulders, Tobias Kersloot

The sequel to Ferry, this film follows the former drug lord Ferry Bouman as he struggles to maintain peace in his life when ghosts from his past catch up with him.

UniverXO Dabiz

Release Date: December 20

Genre: Documentary

Where to Watch: Netflix

Follow renowned Michelin-star chef Dabiz Muñoz as he faces life-changing decisions regarding the future of his renowned restaurant.

Umjolo: Day Ones

Release Date: December 20

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Trix Vivier, Khumbulani Kay Sibiya, Menzi Biyela, Sibusisiwe Jili

A romantic comedy about best friends Zanele and Andile, whose lives take a dramatic turn when Andile gets married. Is Zanele stuck in the friend zone?

Boy Kills World

Release Date: December 20

Genre: Action, Comedy

Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Andrew Koji, Yayan Ruhian, Famke Janssen, Cameron Crovetti, Michelle Dockery, H. Jon Benjamin, Brett Gelman, Jane de Wet, Nicholas Crovetti, Sharlto Copley, Isaiah Mustafa, Copeland Quinn, Inge Beckmann, Dawid Szatarski, Shane John Kruger, Martin Munro, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Kevin Otto

A deaf man, Boy, embarks on a violent quest to avenge his family's murder. With intense training, he sets out to kill the person responsible—will he succeed?

Feludar Goyendagiri: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr

Release Date: December 20

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Hoichoi

Cast: Rajatava Dutta, Riddhi Sen, Sawon Chakraborty, Debesh Chatterjee, and Aniruddha Gupta

Feluda returns for a new investigation in Kashmir, where he becomes entangled in a web of murder and deceit in this thrilling drama, directed by Srijit Mukherji.

Thelma

Release Date: December 21

Genre: Drama, Action, Comedy

Where to Watch: JioCinema

This action-packed comedy-drama follows 93-year-old Thelma as she embarks on a quest to reclaim $10,000 stolen by a con artist posing as her grandson.