Streaming service Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled its new Tamil original series, Sweet Kaaram Coffee, starring actors Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy Balachandran.

Created by Reshma Ghatala, the eight-episode show follows the unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life, and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery.

The show will premiere on the streaming platform on July 6 in Tamil, along with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The series was originally announced in April 2022, alongside 57 other titles during a Prime Video India event.

It is directed by filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman, a press release stated.

Aparna Purohit, head of content, Prime Video India, said the streaming service is committed to being the home for women-led creators, artists, and narratives, while simultaneously catering to all its customers, with a variety of content options, across genres, languages, and geographies.

"Sweet Kaaram Coffee is our first family-audience-focused Tamil Original series, and it accentuates our regional content slate even further. It is a heartwarming story of three women from different generations, who break convention to embark on a journey that empowers them to rediscover themselves, realize their worth, and rejuvenate the zest for living life on their own terms," she added.

Ghatala called Sweet Kaaram Coffee a "fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama".

"It befittingly exemplifies the real-life bonds between members of a family; the disagreements, the affection, the disappointments, and the reconciliations, that make it evermore relatable and truly entertaining," she said.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee is produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt Ltd.

