Technology News

Amazon Prime Video Sets July 6 Release Date for Tamil Original Series Sweet Kaaram Coffee

It follows an unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life and self-discovery.

By Press Trust of India with G360 inputs | Updated: 27 June 2023 14:31 IST
Amazon Prime Video Sets July 6 Release Date for Tamil Original Series Sweet Kaaram Coffee

Photo Credit: Prime Video/Twitter

Sweet Kaaram Coffee was originally announced in April 202

Highlights
  • Created by Reshma Ghatala, Sweet Kaaram Coffee has eight episodes
  • It stars actors Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy Balachandran
  • Sweet Kaaram Coffee is a "fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama"

Streaming service Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled its new Tamil original series, Sweet Kaaram Coffee, starring actors Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy Balachandran.

Created by Reshma Ghatala, the eight-episode show follows the unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life, and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery.

The show will premiere on the streaming platform on July 6 in Tamil, along with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The series was originally announced in April 2022, alongside 57 other titles during a Prime Video India event.

It is directed by filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman, a press release stated.

Aparna Purohit, head of content, Prime Video India, said the streaming service is committed to being the home for women-led creators, artists, and narratives, while simultaneously catering to all its customers, with a variety of content options, across genres, languages, and geographies.

"Sweet Kaaram Coffee is our first family-audience-focused Tamil Original series, and it accentuates our regional content slate even further. It is a heartwarming story of three women from different generations, who break convention to embark on a journey that empowers them to rediscover themselves, realize their worth, and rejuvenate the zest for living life on their own terms," she added.

Ghatala called Sweet Kaaram Coffee a "fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama".

"It befittingly exemplifies the real-life bonds between members of a family; the disagreements, the affection, the disappointments, and the reconciliations, that make it evermore relatable and truly entertaining," she said.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee is produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt Ltd. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Sweet Kaaram Coffee
Your Crypto Keys Could Soon Float Safely in Low-Earth Orbit via ‘Space Wallet’ Created by CryptoSat, Dfns

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Video Sets July 6 Release Date for Tamil Original Series Sweet Kaaram Coffee
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Volume and Mute Button Layout Leaked: View Images Here
  5. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3, and Nord Buds 2R to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Apple Offers Students Discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, More: See Deals
  7. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Will Take Place on This Date
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Images Suggest the Phone Could Look Like This
  9. Vivo Y36 vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications
  10. User's Google Pixel Fold Reportedly Stops Working After Four Days of Use
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Get One UI 6.0 Beta in Third Week of July: Report
  2. Amazon Prime Video Sets July 6 Release Date for Tamil Original Series Sweet Kaaram Coffee
  3. Nefarious Anatsa Android Trojan Caught Stealing Banking Information and Performing On-Device Fraud
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 5 Launch
  5. Your Crypto Keys Could Soon Float Safely in Low-Earth Orbit via ‘Space Wallet’ Created by CryptoSat, Dfns
  6. Baidu Says Its Latest Ernie 3.5 AI Model Outperformed OpenAI's ChatGPT on Multiple Key Metrics
  7. Superman Legacy: Siblings Alexander and Bill Skarsgård Reportedly Competing to Play Lex Luthor
  8. US State Washington Plans to Mandate Tesla's Plug for EV Charging Companies
  9. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Key Specifications Teased via Amazon, Surfaces on FCC Database
  10. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Key Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.